Chelsea are now close to agreeing personal terms with Michael Olise, and a new report has revealed how much they expect to pay to sign the Crystal Palace winger.

Who is Michael Olise signing for this summer?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently indicated there could be a transfer battle for Olise between two of the Premier League's "big six", amid interest from Manchester City, which could make him think twice about staying at Palace this summer.

Sheth said: "With the clubs that potentially could be interested in him - Chelsea and Manchester City - he's said he is aware that they're very, very big clubs and I wouldn't be surprised if a player like Michael Olise's head was turned, but he's got an injury at the moment."

However, it now appears as though Chelsea are leading the race for the winger's signature, with The Evening Standard reporting they are close to agreeing personal terms over a move across the capital.

The Blues are hoping to secure a £45m deal for the 21-year-old, £10m more than the £35m release clause included in his contract, such is their level of interest.

Man City remain interested in signing the Palace star, but they will have to move quickly to beat Mauricio Pochettino's side to his signature, with a move to Stamford Bridge now progressing.

If the Cityzens are also willing to trigger the London-born attacker's £35m release clause, it will ultimately come down to whicever team the player himself chooses.

Crystal Palace have also offered the Chelsea target a new contract, so it is not completely out of the question that he remains at Selhurst Park, but that outcome does seem unlikely, given the level of interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs.

Which academy did Michael Olise come from?

The France U21 international worked his way through the youth ranks at Reading before establishing himself as a key player for the Royals in the 2020-21 Championship season, registering seven goals and 12 assists in a total of 44 appearances.

Since then, the right-winger has gone on to prove himself at Premier League level, recording a very impressive two goals and 11 assists in 37 top flight games last season, so it is no wonder some of the league's top clubs are queuing up for his signature.

Journalist Sam Tighe was full of praise for the former Reading man last season, saying: "The way Michael Olise has ridden challenges down the right flank, then mixed up his movements to either stop + cross or hit the byline…sensational performance."

There is every indication the starlet could develop even further, owing to his attitude off the pitch, as highlighted by former manager Patrick Vieira, who said: “He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club.

“There is still a long way to go. He still needs to improve some parts of the game but he is doing well and playing with a lot of confidence."

Having already beaten Liverpool to the signature of Moises Caicedo, it would be a real statement of intent if Chelsea also won the race for Olise, and it is exciting news that personal terms have almost been agreed.