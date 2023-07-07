Chelsea are officially "in talks" with Brighton over the signing of Moises Caicedo this summer, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Would Moises Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

The Blues could well have a busy time of things in the coming weeks, with new signings required to boost their squad after a dreadful 2022/23 season in the Premier League. Arrivals have already made their way to Stamford Bridge, including attacking star Nicolas Jackson and pre-agreed signing Christopher Nkunku, but there is no doubt that midfield reinforcements are essential before the new campaign gets underway next month.

The player who has arguably been linked with a move to Chelsea more than anyone is Caicedo, who is fresh off the back of a highly impressive season in a Brighton shirt. A bundle of energy and quality in the middle of the park, the 21-year-old completed 88.8% of his passes in the league, as well as averaging 2.7 tackles per match and winning one aerial duel per game, outlining his many attributes as a player.

In many ways, he is precisely what the Blues need this summer, especially with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic's time at the club coming to an end, and the question now is whether they can get a deal over the line sooner rather than later

Brighton are clearly holding firm, demanding huge money for arguably their most prized asset, but another update has now emerged regarding his future.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

According to Romano for Caught Offside, Chelsea are "in talks" with Brighton over a summer transfer, as they look to seal a significant piece of business, engaging in "club to club" talks. He also said in a YouTube video that the midfielder is their "priority" (via Football 365).

At this point, it would certainly be a surprise if the Ecuador international chose a different club over the Blues in the summer window, with their interest so strong at this point and rivals bringing in other options, from Alexis Mac Allister joining Liverpool to Declan Rice moving to Arsenal.

The one biggest issue is the idea of Brighton being stubborn and only accepting a monumental bid for Caicedo, however, especially having already lost another key man in Mac Allister, meaning they could suddenly be significantly weakened before the beginning of next season.

He is someone who Chelsea should be willing to break the bank for, given his long-term potential and the fact he is already such a proven Premier League player, excelling across 45 appearances in the competition. His ability to cover ground, bite into tackles and keep possession can all benefit Mauricio Pochettino ahead of his first season as manager, and he could dovetail beautifully with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park.

Caicedo is also a versatile footballer who can slot into a right-back role, when required - he played there three times for Brighton in 2022/23, including in the memorable 3-0 victory away to title challengers Arsenal - which is an extra weapon in his armoury.

Brighton will surely give in at some point, given the money being discussed, but it has become increasingly clear there the Seagulls will not be going away without a fight.