Chelsea have now been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo, as the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has "said yes" to the project at Stamford Bridge, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who are Chelsea signing this summer?

Mauricio Pochettino is still eager to strengthen his midfield this summer, with the Blues recently being linked with a move for Lyon's Rayan Cherki, who is valued at £43m by the French club, amid interest from Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia also remains an option, however, Football Transfers reports that he would prefer to move to Arsenal this summer, while Football Insider claims Liverpool are now closing in on a deal for the 19-year-old.

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg has recently revealed that Brighton are planning to hold out for £100m to sanction Caicedo's departure this summer, with the Ecuadorian said to be Chelsea's "main target".

However, the Blues are unwilling to match Brighton's valuation, and they have now entered formal talks to discuss a deal for the 21-year-old with the hope of getting it done for a fee of around £80m.

Romano has now provided another update on Chelsea's pursuit of the central midfielder, recently telling GiveMeSport: "Chelsea hope to get the deal done for around £70million or £80million, with some loans included.

"Let's see because, with Brighton, it is always tough. But the discussion is ongoing and Caicedo already said yes to the Chelsea project, so the negotiation is on. Let's wait and see."

It seems as though the Seagulls are willing to hold their ground and demand a huge fee for one of their prized assets, but it is exciting news that the player himself is seemingly very keen on the move.

Is Moises Caicedo going to Chelsea?

At the moment, Chelsea appear to be front runners for the Brighton star, however they are not the only Premier League club in the race for his signature, as Manchester United have made initial contacts to discuss the details of a potential move.

Given that Man United have Champions League football on offer, it could be difficult for the Blues to secure a deal for the Ecuador international if their Premier League rivals formalise their interest with an official bid.

However, the Blues still stand a very good chance of winning the race, and they would be getting their hands on a fantastic player, with the starlet making 100 tackles in the top flight last season - the second-highest amount of any player.

Journalist Ryan Adsett hailed the maestro as "world-class" back in March, and he played an integral role in Brighton's push for the Europa League, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.08, the fourth-highest in the squad.

The loan signing of Denis Zakaria did not work out last season, with the Switzerland international making just seven league appearances, and N'Golo Kante has now left to join Al Ittihad.

As such, Pochettino is in need of a top-quality defensive midfielder, and Caicedo could be the perfect replacement.