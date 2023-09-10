Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be dealt another injury blow at Stamford Bridge following news that one of his players limped off with a knock during the international break, as per reports.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are believed to be keeping tabs on Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and could look to take advantage of their relationship with the French satellite club to bring the 19-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Diarra was the subject of interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer; however, Chelsea intervened to block any potential move as they see him as someone who could develop into a top star in west London. Last term, the French youth international made 30 appearances in all competitions, registering three goals and three assists in the process.

Cited by Football London, Chelsea legend John Terry has backed Blues' boss Pochettino to bring success to his former club, as he stated:

“I love Poch. I’ve been around him and I promise you now he is a top, top manager and he will get us to the levels we need to be at.”

Chelsea sit 12th in the Premier League after four games, having taken four points from an available 12, signifying that there is plenty of room for improvement for Pochettino's new-look squad.

One man who hasn't been able to contribute on the field for Chelsea this term is Romeo Lavia, who sustained an ankle injury in training and could be out of action for some time, according to The Evening Standard.

Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka and Christopher Nkunku also remain on the sidelines for the Blues among others, which has hampered their ability to field a full-strength side under Pochettino so far.

Who else is injured at Chelsea?

As relayed by The Metro, Chelsea's injury list could be about to grow bigger due to Mykhailo Mudryk being withdrawn by Ukraine in their 1-1 draw against England on Saturday night in the 90th minute. The 22-year-old also required medical attention in the first half of proceedings following a clash with Marcus Rashford.

Nevertheless, he was later taken off in the aftermath of a collision with Kyle Walker and now may be unavailable for a period of time due to a suspected calf problem.

Mudryk, who was labelled the "real deal" by Steven Gerrard earlier this year, has struggled to find any sort of rhythm at Chelsea since joining the club for £88.5 million from Shakhtar Donetsk back in January. Overall, the Ukraine international has made 20 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, notching two assists; however, is yet to find the net for his current employers, as per Transfermarkt.

The Athletic have claimed that Chelsea have asked Mudryk to 'tone down' his work in the gym as he continues to search for a run of consistency. Mudryk is believed to do additional work away from the club in separate gyms and meets all fitness requirements by the club.

Of course, his move has yet to fully catch fire at Stamford Bridge; nevertheless, his dedication cannot be faulted as he tries to prove his worth in English football, but he could now be ruled out through injury.