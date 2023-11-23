Chelsea supporters were no doubt pleased to see an attacking swagger return to Stamford Bridge prior to the international break.

With the embarrassment of attacking riches at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal, it was only a matter of time before the Blues were going to flourish in the final third and recent results suggest the Argentine has the weapons at his disposal to blow teams away.

Those weapons were certainly unleashed from the shackles against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as Chelsea delivered consecutive four-goal hauls against two of the league's best sides.

Across those two matches, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson were a potent trio in the final third and had a hand in all but one of their eight goals scored.

Despite rediscovering their attacking impetus, Pochettino is still looking to add further attacking muscle to his squad in January, as links continue to be drawn towards Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to replace Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea transfer news - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to ESPN, Chelsea are one of several big clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are interested in capturing the 22-year-old.

As detailed by the report, Napoli could demand in excess of €100m (£87m) to prise their explosive wideman away from Naples in January and although the Blues would not be put off that in theory, they have minimal headroom within Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.

If Chelsea do decide to make a move for the Georgian superstar, he does align towards their strategy of acquiring youngsters who have big potential.

Kvaratskhelia has already established himself as one of the most destructive wingers on the planet and would be a huge upgrade on their current misfiring prodigy, Mudryk, who arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5m in January this year.

The stats that show Kvaratskhelia is better than Mykhailo Mudryk

Napoli's precocious talent has made a sharp rise towards the summit of world football in the past year having shot to first-team stardom last term.

After being captured from the Georgian first-division side, Dinamo Batumi, in the summer of 2022, few could have envisaged the staggering impact he would go on to make since arriving in Italy.

In his debut season at the club, Kvaratskhelia's eye-watering 12 goals and 13 assists helped Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990 earlier this year.

Dubbed by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as a "special player", the 22-year-old's sensational wide play has caught the eye, terrorising defences with his pace and demonstrating his devastating finishing in front of goal.

The above, in particular, was the expectations Chelsea set Mudryk when he arrived in West London, however, his time at the club has transpired into a nightmare so far and the Ukraine star has only showcased a glimmer of his precocious talents.

Kvaratskhelia's goal record since Mudryk arrived at Chelsea Player Appearances Goals / Assists Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) 28 2 goals / 2 assists Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) 35 8 goals / 10 assists All stats via Transfermarkt

As the above table delineates, Mudryk has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge and considering the whopping fee that Chelsea shelled out for the 22-year-old, they would have been better off paying a similar amount for Kvaratskhelia.

A crucial piece of the Napoli attack, it isn't just in the scoring department where the Georgian has outperformed Mudryk and his impressive all-round performances have led to jaw-dropping praise, with Serie A expert Matteo Bonetti lavishing him as "world-class".

Mudryk vs Kvaratskhelia in the past year Statistic Mykhailo Mudryk Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Non-penalty goals 0.16 0.21 Shots total 1.85 3.32 Progressive carries 3.94 6.37 Successful take-ons 1.93 3.49 Touches (Att pen) 4.58 6.99 Carries into the pen area 1.77 3.32 All stats via FBref

Not only does Kvaratskhelia eclipse his wing compatriot across every attacking statistic, but he also places in the top 10% of wingers across Europe's top five leagues for the majority of those metrics, perhaps paying an ode to the world-class comment.

Given how Mudryk has performed in a Chelsea shirt so far, supporters will be desperate for the Blues hierarchy to lure Kvaratskhelia to Stamford Bridge in January.