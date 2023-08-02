Chelsea are entering fresh talks to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to reports, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Serie A club have reportedly valued their forward at €90m (£77m), but are willing to negotiate on that price with a swap involving Romelu Lukaku.

What's the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea?

Juventus have placed a €90m (£77m) price-tag on Vlahovic, with the Serie A club also willing to accept €70m (£60m), plus €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons this summer, according to reports in Italy, via Sport Witness.

The complications in any deal taking place could come through Juventus' negotiations for Chelsea's Lukaku. Reports in Italy suggest that the London club value the Belgian at €40m (£34.5m), making any swap deal difficult, given Vlahovic's higher price-tag.

The Blues also want to stay between the €55-60m mark for the Serbian, so with Chelsea not willing to match Juventus' reported price-tag, there are plenty of negotiations to come if both clubs want to get a deal done for the two forwards this summer.

According to Sky Italia, though, Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Juventus, agreeing a three-year deal with the club and the option for an extra year, so those new negotiations are coming. As translated by Sport Witness, "new contacts are expected shortly" and Juve are "waiting for a strong move" from the Blues which will involve a large cash sum plus Lukaku,

Should Chelsea sign Dusan Vlahovic?

If Chelsea can get a deal done for Vlahovic, whilst also bidding farewell to Lukaku, then it would represent a solid piece of business.

The Juventus striker may not have hit top form at his current club, but his record of 49 goals in 108 appearances for former club Fiorentina proves that he is capable of finding the back of the net on a consistent basis.

When looking at Pochettino's newly-assembled squad at Stamford Bridge, too, the one thing they lack is an out-and-out goalscorer. They may have welcomed both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer, but neither's main strength comes in the form of goals, especially the former, who may operate best behind whoever leads the line for the Blues next season.

Vlahovic could add the cherry on top of a solid summer of arrivals at Chelsea. He may even bring an end to the London club's striker curse once and for all, ending a horrid run of forwards who forget how to find the back of the net as soon as they wear their famous colours.

The Juventus forward has earned plenty of praise for his performances in the past, too, with Tottenham Hotspur insider John Wenham telling Football Insider when the North London club were linked with a move: "In any case, he’s scoring every week. By all accounts, he’s an unbelievable player."

The fact that Vlahovic has been praised by Chelsea's rivals could leave the Blues extra delighted if they completed a move for the forward this summer.

With plenty of negotiations still to come, however, it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea and Juventus can reach an agreement, which would see Vlahovic and Lukaku swap clubs in one of the deals of the summer transfer window in Europe.