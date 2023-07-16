Chelsea have made contact with Neymar's entourage to discuss a potential summer move, and they are now keen to sign the Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal, rather than on loan, according to reports.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Chelsea have already bolstered their attacking options this summer, with Nicolas Jackson arriving from Villarreal for a figure slightly over his £30.1m release clause, while Christopher Nkunku has completed a £52m move from RB Leipzig.

However, Mauricio Pochettino is still running the rule over some other potential signings, with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele now emerging as a target, amid his ongoing contract renewal at the Camp Nou.

Pochettino is said to be an admirer of the Frenchman, who has a €50m (£43m) release clause included in his current Barca contract, and the Blues would be willing to offer him a longer, more lucrative deal if he were to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are also considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Pochettino keen to add more firepower to his frontline, however, Juventus are set to hold out for £77m to sanction the Serbian's departure, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

With PSG eyeing Vlahovic, there may have to be some outgoings at the Parc des Princes this summer, and the French club could be willing to let Neymar leave, although their stance on his exit isn't clear, according to recent reports from France (via Sport Witness).

The Blues have emerged as potential suitors for the Brazilian, recently reaching out to the player's entourage to discuss a summer move, which would be on a permanent basis, rather than on a loan deal.

The 31-year-old is said to be valued at around €50m-€70m (£43m-£60m), with owner Todd Boehly making his interest clear, positioning himself to win the race for his signature, should he become available at some point this summer.

Are Chelsea signing Neymar?

At this stage, the move appears to be unlikely, as the report claims the PSG star seems happy to stay in the French capital, however, Chelsea are seemingly among the main contenders for his signature, should his stance change.

Although he is now in the latter stages of his career, the left-winger could still be a top-quality addition for the Blues, given that he recorded a phenomenal 18 goals and 17 assists in just 29 appearances in all competitions last season.

Hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, the former Barcelona man has been among the world's best players for a number of years now, having scored a remarkable 77 goals for Brazil, tied with Pele in the nation's all-time top scorers list.

The only concern about signing the Brazil legend will be his astronomical wages, with Capology reporting he earns a whopping £930k-per-week, nearly triple the amount of the current highest earner at Stamford Bridge.

You could argue it is not worth shelling out so much money on a player approaching the final few years of his career, and so Chelsea should only pursue a move for Neymar if he is willing to accept a considerable wage decrease, but he could be a real statement signing at Stamford Bridge.