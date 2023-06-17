Chelsea have now agreed terms with Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson ahead of a Stamford Bridge transfer, according to David Ornstein.

What’s the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Mauricio Pochettino is the new man in charge in London and appears to be making a start on his transfer plans ahead of the 2023/24 season.

A striker is seemingly a top target for Pochettino and co, despite the imminent arrival of attacker Christopher Nkunku, with links to the likes of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Jackson also appears to be firmly on Chelsea’s radar, with the club recently in talks with Villarreal for the forward, who has a €35m (£29.8m) release clause.

There now looks to have been a breakthrough when it comes to discussions with the player, with Ornstein revealing on Twitter that terms have been agreed between Chelsea and Jackson. The reporter also provided an update on the Blues' search for a new midfielder alongside the breakthrough with Jackson.

“Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson + intend to strike deal with Villarreal. €35m clause if needed. 21yo striker has committed.

“BHAFC rejected £60m CFC Caicedo bid 2wks ago - Lavia, Kone, Tonali, Barella among alternatives.”

Who is Nicolas Jackson?

Jackson is 21 years of age and is primarily a centre-forward but can also play out on the wing, so would provide Pochettino with a versatile option in the final third.

The Senegal international enjoyed a fine 2022/23 season, which saw his Transfermarkt valuation from €1m to €30m in the space of the last 12 months.

He scored 13 goals and registered five assists in 38 games in all competitions, with journalist Josh Bunting labelling the player as "exciting", while football talent scout Jacek Kulig hailing his “incredible” run of form towards the end of the season.

Chelsea have been targeting some young exciting players over the last 12 months, with recent signings Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana all 22 years of age or younger.

Jackson could well be the next promising player to arrive at Stamford Bridge, and with Chelsea knowing that there is a €35m release clause there to activate if a lower fee cannot be reached, it could be just a matter of time until the forward moves to England.