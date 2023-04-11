Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set for more game time in the coming weeks, as he is thought of in high regard by Frank Lampard, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Will Aubameyang leave Chelsea this summer?

Aubameyang arrived at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last September, joining on a two-year deal, however, it appears as though his time at the club is set to be cut short, after failing to impress under Graham Potter.

The forward will "definitely" leave the Blues this summer, according to a recent update from Phillips, with Barca one of the clubs that are "pretty keen" on signing him, as manager Xavi never really wanted him to leave in the first place.

The Athletic has reported that Aston Villa could explore a move for the former Gabon international, meaning he is likely to have no shortage of offers this summer, however before then he could be set to come back into contention at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in a column for GiveMeSport, Phillips claimed that Lampard is a fan of the £160k-per-week attacker, and could give him increased game time in the latter stages of the season, with the Blues still competing for the Champions League.

The new manager is keen to give all the players at the club a fresh start, and he will not be afraid to give some more unknown players an opportunity.

Carney Chukwuemeka is also said to have caught the 44-year-old's eye since he's returned to Stamford Bridge, so it would not be a surprise to see the 19-year-old feature in the coming weeks.

Should Lampard start Aubameyang?

It seems a little unusual to start a player who is definitely set to leave at the end of the season, but Chelsea need some inspiration from somewhere, having failed to find the back of the net in their last three Premier League games.

In the 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, the Blues recorded 2.16 expected goals, but Mykhaylo Mudryk missed two big chances, with Kai Havertz also missing one, and they are in dire need of a more clinical goalscorer.

It has been hard for Aubameyang to put a good run together this season, making the majority of his Premier League appearances from the bench, but he has a fantastic record in front of goal throughout his career, scoring 11 in 17 La Liga games last season. He is currently rated as the second worst player at the club, according to WhoScored, which is 31st out of 32.

To stand any chance of winning the Champions League, Lampard's side need someone who can regularly convert chances, and at this stage, Lampard may as well give the 33-year-old, who Jurgen Klopp lauded as "wonderful", another opportunity to prove himself.