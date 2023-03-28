Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will "definitely leave" the club in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

What's gone wrong for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

The 33-year-old has endured a torrid time of things at Chelsea since arriving from Barcelona, in a move that has undoubtedly backfired. The attacker has made just 18 appearances for the Blues, scoring only three goals in the process, and he has looked a shadow of the player who once shone so brightly for the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, where goals came so relentlessly.

It has become abundantly clear that Aubameyang has no future at Stamford Bridge under Graham Potter, with the Chelsea manager deeming him surplus to requirements and seemingly a rotten apple who needs to be away from his squad sooner rather than later.

The Gabon international's current Blues deal expires at the end of next season, meaning this summer is the last opportunity to receive a fee for his services, and an exit appears to be imminent.

Out-of-favour striker on the move?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Aubameyang's time at Chelsea will certainly be up once the 2022/23 campaign reaches its conclusion:

"He's obviously just been spotted over in Barcelona watching the El Clásico. I've been told for weeks now that he will definitely leave in the summer, without a doubt. Barcelona are certainly one club to watch where he might go. They're pretty keen to bring him back. Xavi never wanted him to go in the first place, but they're not interested in paying any money for him, really, unless it's a very low fee."

Selling Aubameyang this summer is an absolute no-brainer for Chelsea, considering what a huge flop he has been since arriving last year. Granted, his age meant that there was a risk of a dropoff happening, but few saw him being this ineffective and featuring so little at this point.

Ultimately, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy to see the 73-cap and 30-goal Gabon star leave for a reason, seeing him as a disruptive influence, and the Blues must now do exactly the same, shipping him off elsewhere. It is important that Potter is able to build a young team that can grow into a force, with endless running and a strong team ethic part of his ethos, and Aubameyang doesn't fill the bill whatsoever, in that respect.