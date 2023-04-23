Chelsea have held talks about signing A.C. Milan winger Rafael Leao this summer, according to recent reports from Portugal.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Having spent £600m on new players since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly, there have been indications that Chelsea will be unable to compete for some of their top targets in the summer transfer window.

The Blues now consider a deal to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge "financially impossible", with Napoli set to demand over £100m for the striker, who had been considered a top target for the west London club.

Amid the financial struggles at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal are now in pole position to sign Declan Rice this summer, meaning Boehly will have to consider alternative central-midfield options, and Romeo Lavia is at the top of the shortlist.

Even though Chelsea may not be as active in the upcoming window as they have been previously, A Bola report (via Sport Witness) that they have held talks with Sporting CP officials to discuss the signing of Leao.

Despite the winger playing for A.C. Milan, discussions have taken place with Sporting as there is an ongoing dispute with the player's former club, as they are still owed €20.3m (£18.1m) following the termination of his contract in 2018.

The 23-year-old is in the process of renewing his contract with Milan, but the Blues believe they can sign him by offering to end the financial dispute with Sporting, giving the Portuguese club priority on the list of players they are selling in the summer.

Should Chelsea sign Rafael Leao?

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can strike a deal with Sporting, however if an agreement to bring the Portugal international to Stamford Bridge this summer is possible, then he should undoubtedly be signed.

Hailed as a "monster" by members of the media, the A.C. Milan star is a fantastic dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

With 11 goals and nine assists to his name, no Milan player has weighed in with more goal contributions than the £28k-per-week winger so far this season, recently assisting in both legs of his side's Champions League triumph over Napoli.

Raheem Sterling has failed to reach the heights expected of him in a Chelsea shirt, now without a goal or assist in his last eight Premier League games, while Mykhaylo Mudryk has also flattered to deceive, and Leao could be a real upgrade at left-wing.