Chelsea opted to hire Mauricio Pochettino as manager in the summer and Todd Boehly armed him with the necessary funds to bolster his squad.

While a ludicrous amount of money was spent on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, a key theme was present throughout the majority of their business and that was a strategy of recruiting players under the age of 23.

Since Boehly took over, the Blues recruitment model has shifted towards acquiring youngsters, who they can develop into superstars, as opposed to players in their prime.

Pochettino boasts a strong track record of developing young players, so he felt like the perfect man to lead Chelsea into a new era.

And he's already demonstrated those powers by getting the best out of Palmer, who has posted eight goal contributions since arriving from Manchester City in the summer.

Competition for places in the first-team is overflowing, but the Argentine also has an impressive roster of players to handpick from his academy, including 17-year-old winger Ato Ampah, who could become the club's next Raheem Sterling.

Ato Ampah's season in numbers

The explosive winger, who signed as an under-11 from grassroots football, has been in terrific goalscoring form in the under-18 Premier League this term and has demonstrated his ability as a regular source of goals from wide.

Described by Chelsea's official website as a 'very quick and dynamic attacking player', Ampah has racked up an impressive four goals and supplied two assists in four matches, including a hand in all five goals in their 5-1 rout of Aston Villa.

Much like Sterling, who can operate on either flank, the talented teenager can play in a number of forward positions and this show of versatility will only increase his first-team chances in the future.

Ampah has always had the desire to beat his opponent with pace and skill to fashion opportunities for his team, with the video above depicting the youngster terrorising defences in the under-16s, and this season he's producing the end product to match his sensational approach play.

Likewise, Sterling has become renowned for those attributes throughout his career, rising to prominence as one of the league's most coveted wingers.

It is therefore impressive that Ampah - who has already trained with the first team - is currently on par with such a quality player in terms of scoring and that is a testament to the teenager's talents.

Raheem Sterling's season by numbers

During his first 38 games in a Chelsea shirt, Sterling struggled to replicate the form he showed at Man City, having only scored nine goals.

However, since the arrival of Pochettino, the 28-year-old has shown signs of returning to his scintillating best.

In 14 matches this season, the Englishman has produced five goals and supplied two assists in all competitions and although that form didn't warrant him a place in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, the second half of the season will prove pivotal to his chances.

With a shot at EURO 2024 glory on the cards next summer, the fleet-footed winger will want to play a starring role in his nation's chances having featured at every major tournament since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

While his clear aim is to get back into England reckoning, Ampah will be continuing his development in Chelsea's youth setup with the hope of one day fulfilling his dream of pulling on the famous Blue shirt.