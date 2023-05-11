Chelsea are set to make a bid for Barcelona's Raphinha this summer, with the winger edging towards an exit from Camp Nou, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Raphinha transfer news?

Raphinha appears to be a subject of interest for a number of Premier League clubs, with it recently being reported Arsenal are pushing to sign him this summer, with sporting director Edu making constant calls to orchestrate a deal.

The same report outlines that the Brazilian may be pushed down the pecking order at the Camp Nou if Lionel Messi returns, although French media outlet AFP have recently claimed the Argentine will be playing his football in Saudi Arabia next season.

Either way, it seems as though there will be a number of teams in for the Barca winger this summer, with Newcastle United also being linked, and Chelsea could now be set to make the first move.

According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), the Blues are going to bid for the 26-year-old, and formal talks are set to commence immediately, in order to secure his services ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The player's agent, Deco, is keen for his client to listen to offers from the Premier League, and the west London club are said to be keen, having previously came close to signing the former Leeds United man last summer.

However, the Brazil international will not come cheap, as the La Liga club are hoping to sell him for €80m (£69m) before June 30th, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to meet such a huge asking price.

Should Chelsea sign Raphinha?

Having amassed eight goals and nine assists for Barca this season, the second-highest number of goal contributions in the squad, it is fair to say the attacker has been a success in his first season at Camp Nou.

That is also indicated by the fact he is ranked as the Spanish club's joint-best performing player in La Liga by Sofascore, having averaged a match rating of 7.30, so it is surprising they are willing to let him leave.

While the Porto Alegre-born star has made his name due to the threat he poses on the front foot, journalist Muhammad Butt has also praised the work he does on the other side of the ball, describing him as a "defensive monster".

Raphinha would be a fantastic signing for Chelsea, but the only issue is the huge transfer fee being demanded by Barcelona, and they should not be held to ransom, given that a new striker must be the priority, due to their torrid record in front of goal.