Chelsea are thought to be interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

What's the latest on Raphinha at Barcelona?

The Brazilian attacker traded Leeds United for Barca last summer, finding it impossible to ignore the lure of playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs. His first season at the Camp Nou has arguably been a hit-and-miss one, however, with his performances flattering to deceive a little.

Raphinha has scored six goals and registered four assists in 26 La Liga appearances in total, although only 16 of those have come from the start. He didn't find the net in five Champions League outings, however, and hasn't completed a full 90 minutes at club level since all the way back in September, away to Sevilla.

It could be that Barca are willing to allow the 26-year-old to move on at the end of the season, should Xavi not consider him an important part of his future plans at the Catalan giants. This is where Chelsea come into play, with the west Londoners potentially on the lookout for attacking addition during the summer transfer window.

Could Chelsea snap up Raphinha?

According to Sport, the Blues are again interested in acquiring Raphinha's signature at the end of the current campaign, having missed out on him last summer. His agent, former Chelsea and Barca star Deco, is aware of the club's interest, although it appears as though he is more likely to stay put at his current club for the time being.

Should the ex-Leeds man become available in the summer, he is someone who could prove to be exciting arrival at Stamford Bridge.

He already knows the Premier League well, having scored 17 goals and chipped in with 12 assists in the competition, while Dan James hailed his ability to "do absolutely anything on the pitch" and called him a 'magician' during their time together at Elland Road, highlighting his ability.

Raphinha could slot nicely in that right-sided attacking role for Chelsea next season, creating havoc with his left foot, whether through creating chances or scoring goals, and being part of what is hopefully a new-look Blues attack that also feature an elite centre forward who has been brought in.

For now, a transfer doesn't seem too likely, but if things change, the Blues should go all in for the 16-time capped Brazil international, making him a key part of their attacking jigsaw.