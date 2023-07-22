Chelsea are ready to make an offer of €40m (£35m) for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, having recently held talks with his representatives in London, according to a report from Football Transfers.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Following Wesley Fofana's recent ACL injury, Mauricio Pochettino may be interested in signing a new defender, and Real Betis' Luiz Felipe has now emerged as a target, amid West Ham United's stalling talks with the Spanish club.

However, bringing in a new central midfielder is also of importance to the Blues, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they are still pursuing the Brighton & Hove Albion star, saying:

"There are conversations over around £70million as a guaranteed fee, plus add-ons. This is not enough to convince Brighton, so I think Chelsea will go there with a new verbal proposal and they will try to get this deal done this week."

While Caicedo could be brought in to play a defensive role, having predominantly featured in a deeper position throughout his career so far, Chelsea still remain keen on an attacking midfielder, and Flamengo's Matheus Franca is a potential option.

The Blues reportedly submitted an opening bid for the 19-year-old earlier this week, with Todd Boehly willing to pay the Brazilian club's €25m (£21m) asking price, though it is unclear whether any progress has been made towards securing his signature.

As such, the west Londoners could move on to other targets, and Football Transfers reports they are now ready to offer €40m (£35m) for Lyon midfielder Cherki, who can play in an advanced midfield role, and on both wings.

The Blues have recently held talks with the 19-year-old's representatives in London, but they may face competition for his signature from Tottenham, who have also been in discussions over a potential summer move.

Lyon are facing financial difficulties, and receiving a big transfer fee would ease their problems, so they may be open to a transfer this summer.

How good is Rayan Cherki?

The starlet was hailed as a "magnificent talent" by football scout Jacek Kulig last month, after an impressive performance for France U21s against Switzerland, scoring a goal and completing five of the six dribbles he attempted.

At club level, the youngster has been just as impressive, solidifying his place in the Lyon starting XI last season by making 34 league appearances, during which time he registered a total of ten goal contributions.

It is very impressive that the Frenchman has already made 102 first-team appearances for Lyon, and his performances last season indicate he may be ready to take the next step in his career.

With Christian Pulisic recently joining AC Milan, the Blues may be in need of a new option in attacking midfield, and the Lyon star could be a fantastic acquisition, considering his dribbling ability, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year.

Cherki has been quality for Lyon, particularly last season, and his first-team experience means he would immediately be able to challenge for a place in the Chelsea starting XI.