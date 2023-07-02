Chelsea are now exploring a summer move for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Chelsea have identified a number of targets to bolster their midfield, in light of the seemingly imminent departure of Mason Mount, with Manchester United recently agreeing a £60m deal and offering the England international a five-year contract.

One such player is Southampton's Romeo Lavia, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting the Blues are "monitoring" the 19-year-old, although they are not yet in "active talks" over a deal for the youngster, who's also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool.

Other targets include Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, who has been discussed internally as a potential signing, and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, having recently lodged an enquiry regarding a summer deal for the Uruguay international.

Many of Chelsea's potential targets are young, up-and-coming players, and that is also the case with the latest player being linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge, 19-year-old Lyon midfielder Cherki.

Journalist Simon Phillips has recently detailed that the Blues are exploring a move for the youngster. However, the deal is seemingly in the very early stages, with contact yet to be made with Lyon.

Back in May, football scout Jacek Kulig claimed the attacking midfielder has a "huge future ahead", so the news he could potentially move to Chelsea is sure to be very exciting for fans.

Who is Rayan Cherki?

Also hailed as a "magnificent talent" by Kulig, the Frenchman is a graduate of the Lyon youth academy, who has managed to cement himself as a key player for the French side over the course of the past few seasons.

The Lyon-born maestro has already made 102 appearances for the first team, most commonly being utilised as an attacking midfielder. However, he has displayed his versatility by featuring on both wings, as well as at centre-forward.

Last season was the starlet's best campaign to date, amassing a total of four goals and six assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances.

Over the past year, the £28k-per-week midfielder ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90, when compared to his positional peers, showcasing his dribbling ability, while he also places in the 97th percentile for shot-creating actions.

Chelsea will be disappointed to be losing Mount, but Cherki is showing huge potential at Lyon and he could go on to be a fantastic long-term replacement for the 24-year-old.