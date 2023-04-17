Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim won't become Chelsea's next permanent manager, according to an update from reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Who will become next Chelsea boss?

It is a busy period at Stamford Bridge currently, with those high up at the club looking for the Blues next boss come the end of the season. Frank Lampard is currently in temporary charge until the campaign reaches its conclusion, but it is highly unlikely that his services will be retained beyond that point, especially having lost his first three matches in charge.

Instead, Chelsea will look to bring in a proven manager at the top level - someone who can come in and guide the Blues in a positive direction over a sustained length of time, which is something that both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter failed to do.

Various individuals have been linked with taking over from Lampard this summer, including Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, but another name who has also been thrown into the hat is Amorim, who continues to shine at Sporting. He has won four trophies during his time there, including one Primeira Liga title, and at 38, is seen as one of the best young coaches in the game.

Is Amorim out of the running?

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, however, Amorim won't be Chelsea's next boss, instead preferring to stay put at his current club:

"One possibility not expected to figure in the final reckoning is Ruben Amorim. Exploratory talks did take place - Chelsea hold Sporting Lisbon and their manager in high regard - but he is happy at the Portuguese club and the Premier League side are focusing their attention elsewhere. "Chelsea also spoke with Amorim when Tuchel left, underlining their long-term admiration for the 38-year-old as he continues to develop his career and build a strong reputation across the game."

While Amorim may have been an inspired appointment, this news shouldn't be seen as a massive blow for Chelsea, considering the calibre of the other candidates, such as Nagelsmann and Enrique.

Bringing him in would arguably have a little too much like Potter again, in terms of being a young manager who may not necessarily be experienced enough to handle big characters at Stamford Bridge yet, as well as not having many years under his belt in the dugout.

At this point, Chelsea would arguably be wiser to bring in a more established head - Nagelsmann is younger than Amorim, but he does at least have experience of managing a club of Bayern Munich's stature - who can steady the ship and get the best out of a talented squad.