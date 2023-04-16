Chelsea are believed to be eyeing up Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their potential next manager this summer, according to a new update.

What is Chelsea's current manager situation?

It has been a dramatic season at Stamford Bridge, with two managers arriving and being sacked between the beginning of the campaign and now. Thomas Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter early on, but a lack of good performances and positive results ultimately led to his demise.

Frank Lampard is now back in charge for a second stint as Chelsea manager, although the Blues playing legend is only expected to stay on until the end of the season. At that point, a more high-profile appointment is expected to be made, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho all linked with the job recently.

It is a key decision for the club to make, with next season having to be one that sees the team kick on, and now a new candidate has entered to the race to take charge in west London.

Could Blues appoint Amorim as next boss?

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea have "spoken to" Sporting's "highly-rated" manager Amorim about becoming the next Blues boss in the summer. The 38-year-old is believed to be "among the names Chelsea's chiefs were keen to discuss the vacancy with", in what is described as an "'exhaustive' hunt for a new manager."

Nagelsmann and Enrique are mentioned as "leading candidates" to become manager, although it certainly appears as though Amorim is in the mix with "talks" being held. He has been in charge of Sporting since 2020, having arrived from Braga, and in that time he has won the Primeira Liga once, not to mention tasting Portuguese Cup glory three times - twice at his current club and one with his previous team.

The Portuguese may not be as big a name as some of those mentioned, but he could potentially be a really shrewd acquisition by Chelsea. At 38, he is a young manager with fresh ideas and tactical nous, and he has already picked up a winning mentality at Sporting, given his aforementioned trophy haul. He also has a chance of winning the Europa League this season, although his side trail 1-0 going into their quarter-final second leg clash at home to Juventus.

Amorim has been described as "one of the best" coaches in the game currently by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, which is high praise, so it is a move Chelsea should consider.