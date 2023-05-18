Chelsea could now make an "indecent proposal" to sign Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka this summer, according to recent reports from Italy.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

It is no surprise that so many Napoli players are being linked with moves away, given that they recently won their first Serie A title in over 30 years, and Chelsea have their eye on a number of different options.

The Blues are said to have made contact with the Italian side about signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although their chances of bringing the attacker in are seemingly very slim, as there are no plans to sell him for at least another year.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is said to be concerned about losing Kim-Min Jae this summer, while Victor Osimhen has emerged as the main summer target for Todd Boehly, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

As per a report from Il Mattino, Chelsea could also look at signing a fourth player from the Serie A side, with Lobotka said to be of interest, and it is detailed that an "indecent proposal" could make owner Aurelio De Laurentiis consider a sale.

There may be competition for the midfielder's signature, however, as Newcastle United are named as potential suitors, with the Magpies also said to be interested in signing Osimhen.

Napoli's accounts are very healthy at the moment, meaning they are in a strong negotiating position, and the £40k-per-week star is currently considered a non-transferable asset.

Who will sign Lobotka?

At the moment, it appears as though the 28-year-old is set to stay with the Serie A club, particularly considering he is tied down to a long-term contract, with his current deal not due to expire until June 2027.

However, the report implies Napoli could consider a sale if a high enough offer is received, and there are plenty of indications the Slovakian could be worth shelling out for, given some of his fantastic performances over the past year.

Such is the quality of the maestro, he ranks in the 99th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90, when compared to his positional peers, and he has been a key player for his current club this season, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

The one criticism that could be made of Lobotka is that he does not offer much in the way of attacking contributions, scoring just once this term, but he is a calm presence in the engine room, and an excellent passer of the ball.