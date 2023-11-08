Chelsea have made an inconsistent start to their 2023/24 Premier League campaign and have struggled to throw down a challenge on the division's top four.

The appointment of a world-class manager in Mauricio Pochettino was designed to achieve the former and despite recording a 4-1 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night, the Blues still have it all to do with nine points separating them from fourth-place Arsenal.

Aside from scoring four goals against a Spurs side who were reduced to nine men, it is easy to dissect the immediate problem that has plagued Chelsea throughout this campaign and that is an inability to take their chances.

Their high volume of chance creation best illuminates this narrative - placing in fourth position - above the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal for xG accumulated, with 23.29 across their first 11 matches.

According to Understat, Chelsea are underperforming their xG by 6.23, having scored 17 goals this term, placing them as the tenth-highest scorers in the division.

Nicolas Jackson, who scored a hat-trick against their London rivals, has been a large contributor to that xG total (7.55), followed by Cole Palmer (3.43) and Raheem Sterling (3.32).

Whilst their struggles in front of goal have caused frustration, the Blues have formed a solid defensive structure since Pochettino arrived at the club and this is demonstrated by their low volume of chances conceded.

Only Manchester City, Newcastle United and Arsenal have outperformed Chelsea's expected goals against (xGA) of 13.43 and that is complemented by a total of 12 goals conceded.

One man who has been instrumental towards achieving that defensive solidity is veteran Thiago Silva, with the Brazilian featuring in every Premier League minute so far this term, despite being 39 years old.

Thiago Silva's statistics this season

Since arriving at the club in 2020, praise has been forthcoming for Silva, whose staggering longevity at the top of world football continues to leave many in awe of his talents.

Described by pundit Jamie Redknapp as a "born warrior" for his world-class defensive displays and praised by former manager Frank Lampard for his leadership qualities, there is no doubt that Silva is one of Chelsea's best signings of recent years.

Having established himself at the epicentre of their Champions League success in 2021, the Brazilian has since become a shining light during a period of upheaval in west London.

Despite approaching his 40th birthday next year, the former PSG stalwart is still an integral part of Pochettino's plans and the veteran has reinforced that claim by putting up incredible defensive and passing metrics

In the Premier League this term, Silva has averaged 6.5 ball recoveries per game, a duel success rate of 70%, 1.2 tackles and a near-faultless pass completion of 96%, underlying his sensational ball-playing capabilities, as per Sofascore.

It is remarkable that he's still performing at a high level but given his contract expires next year and Brazilian side Fluminese have already outlined their dreams of acquiring the defensive artist, Chelsea need to have a replacement lined up.

Chelsea transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to a report from 90min last week, Pochettino is eyeing up a move to lure OGC Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo to Stamford Bridge next summer to replace the ageing Silva.

The 23-year-old has been told that he is allowed to leave the club as they want to cash in on the player, whose value has been mooted at €40m (£35m) by several outlets previously.

Chelsea aren't the only European powerhouse interested in luring him out of France, however, with the report suggesting that the former Barcelona star is also attracting the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Todibo has played a pivotal role in Nice's excellent start to the season. His side are currently top of Ligue 1 - one point ahead of PSG - and the stalwart has formed an impressive partnership with Dante that has only shipped four goals.

Jean-Clair Todibo's style of play

A progressive ball-playing defender whose blistering pace and ability to read the game are talents that have shone in France after being dampened at Camp Nou.

The Catalan outfit originally captured Todibo from French side Toulouse in 2019 but having arrived as one of the hottest young prospects on the planet, he would only feature five times for the LaLiga giants before moving on to pastures new.

Following difficult loan spells at Benfica and Schalke 04, his reported €8m (£6.9m) move to Nice would prove to be the catalyst for his trajectory back to the summit of European football.

Since arriving at the club permanently in 2021, the 6 foot 3 titan has showcased the potential that his formative years promised, with his ball-playing abilities, confidence at bringing the ball out of defence and superb defensive awareness are all attributes that have flourished.

The statistics certainly illuminate that claim with Todibo ranking in the top 5% across Europe's top five leagues in the past year for tackles, the top 7% for successful take-ons, the top 19% for progressive passes and the top 20% for pass completion, as per FBref.

The £19k per-week goliath's incredible passing range and exceptional ball-carrying skills would fit seamlessly into Pochettino's progressive system and the Argentine must simply prioritise signing the Frenchman to become Silva's heir.

How Jean-Clair Todibo compares to Thiago Silva

Whilst Todibo - who has been lauded as the "complete package" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - is still at the beginning of his career and Silva is reaching his twilight years and although there are 16 years between the two in age, there isn't much to separate them on the pitch.

Much like the Frenchman, Silva's ball progression - as demonstrated earlier - is one of his major strengths while his positional awareness and confidence in possession are attributes that Chelsea will need to replace once he departs, with the statistics below implying that the players are of a similar ilk.

Jean-Clair Todibo vs Thiago Silva's per 90 statistics 23/24 Statistic Jean-Clair Todibo (Ligue 1) Thiago Silva (Premier League) Tackles 2.26 1.18 Interceptions 1.13 0.82 Blocks 1.64 1.00 Aerials won 1.33 2.09 Pass completion 90.2% 95.7% Progressive passes 4.52 3.73 Successful take-ons 0.62 0.09 All stats sourced via FBref

As the table delineates, Todibo is better at the defensive fundamentals, throwing himself into tackles and winning more challenges than Silva, whilst the veteran thrives more in aerial battles against centre forwards and is more tidy in possession.

However, what the Frenchman could provide Chelsea that the Brazilian currently doesn't is risk-taking from deeper areas, driving out of defence with purpose and lofting clever passes from deep having averaged more progressive passes and successful take-on this term.

If Pochettino was to win the race to capture the "very talented" centre-back - as dubbed by journalist Zach Lowy - they would be landing themselves a dream heir to the sensational Silva.