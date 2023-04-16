Chelsea may have spent millions in the transfer market over the previous few windows, however, this doesn’t always guarantee success.

Having spent close to £200m on Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk during January, the Blues find themselves on their fourth manager of the season and are currently outside the top half of the Premier League table.

It’s not just incoming transfers that the Stamford Bridge outfit have had problems with over the previous few years either, with a succession of managers selling players far too soon.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner and Billy Gilmour were perhaps sold a little too hasty by Thomas Tuchel; however, it was the sale of Fikayo Tomori which has turned into a particular head-scratcher, especially considering his success in Serie A.

What is Fikayo Tomori up to now?

The Englishman emerged through the Chelsea academy before making his first team debut in the 2015/16 campaign and this was followed by a series of loan moves to Championship clubs, with his most productive stint coming at Derby County under Frank Lampard in 2018/19.

The former Blues midfielder took over the club the following summer and Tomori enjoyed moderate success under him, featuring in 22 matches that term, although he would soon fall out of favour.

He secured a surprising loan move to AC Milan in January 2021 and this soon turned permanent for a fee of £25m that summer, as new manager Tuchel clearly didn’t envision the defender in his future plans.

Selling him two years ago was arguably his biggest mistake during his time managing the club, with Tomori going from strength to strength in Italy over the previous two seasons.

He played an integral part in Milan winning the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years last term with GOAL even claiming that the defender was “living the dream” out in Italy.

He has continued his rich vein of form into this season, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.17/10 across 26 league appearances which ranks him as their second-best player in Serie A.

In the squad, Tomori ranks in the top five for tackles, interceptions and clearances made per game while he has also won a staggering 68% of his total duels, clearly proving that he is one of their best defenders.

Tuchel had a major blunder in selling the defender when he did, especially when he failed to even give him a chance in the team and the 25-year-old is currently proving him wrong.