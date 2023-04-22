Todd Boehly is reportedly plotting to hire Mauricio Pochettino as his next Chelsea manager ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea?

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has withdrawn from contention to be the new boss at the Stamford Bridge club, and this leaves Pochettino as one of the candidates who could benefit.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted regarding the race for the vacant hotseat, saying: “Julian Nagelsmann has been in regular contact with Chelsea — but crucial points were never fully agreed.

“Luis Enrique, out of the race. Pochettino, in the race.”

It is yet another twist in the ongoing saga that is Chelsea Football Club, and although no appointment will be rushed, Boehly will need to decide sooner rather than later.

Could Pochettino join Chelsea?

Pochettino has been without a club since being sacked from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season despite winning the Ligue 1 title, with failure to succeed in the Champions League an obvious concern.

Frank Lampard is in charge of the Blues until the end of the season in what was a surprising move by Boehly, and it hasn’t exactly yielded the positive change he envisaged, as Chelsea have lost their first four matches under the Englishman - and we think Pochettino would be a major upgrade on him.

The Argentinian has prior experience of managing a side filled with multi-million-pound talent following stints with PSG and Tottenham Hotspur, and he likes his teams to play free-flowing attacking football.

Indeed, his approach has paid off, as across 598 matches as a manager, his teams have scored 1,027 goals, and this philosophy could benefit Chelsea considering that the club are full to the brim with attacking talent that simply needs a nudge in the right direction.

The Argentinian worked wonders at Spurs during his five-year association with the club, finishing second in the league during 2016/17 while also leading them to a historic Champions League final in 2019.

Managing players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during his spell in France will surely have prepared him well for any further roles due to their massive egos. Therefore, taking over at Chelsea could be a breeze in comparison.

With Nagelsmann out of the running, Pochettino is surely the next best thing, especially with his in-depth knowledge of the Premier League, and he could well be the man to take the club back to the Champions League.