Chelsea have made a habit of hijacking deals from their big six rivals this summer and reports have revealed they could be about to do it again.

Who have Chelsea signed this summer?

Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino have been busy this summer, sealing deals for nine players including the likes of Axel Disasi, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Nicolas Jackson.

Of course, Lavia and Caicedo were secured in dramatic circumstances as club chiefs swooped in to steal deals away from Liverpool, which only increased the excitement from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, there is also now a chance that Chelsea could hijack Spurs' move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson late in the day in the summer transfer window:

"Tottenham Hotspur are still some way off agreeing on a fee for Brennan Johnson, as Nottingham Forest are not shifting from their £40m basic price for the forward. The stand-off could yet see Chelsea in late on, as they retain an interest in the 22-year-old.

"Chelsea are nowhere near so advanced, and haven't got to that stage, as they survey potential attackers. The club are prioritising an out-and-out centre-forward but there are not too many obvious choices available, and there is a belief in the market they will move for Johnson late on in the window if his future is not yet agreed."

How good is Brennan Johnson?

22-year-old Johnson is an exciting young target for the Blues, having become a key man for Forest as he has matured as a player. He has registered 41 goal involvements (29 goals and 12 assists) in 107 appearances for the Reds, as well as netting twice in 19 caps for Wales.

The Wales international is still a young player learning his trade, and he is yet to prove himself at a genuinely top club, but he is someone who could be a really shrewd signing by Chelsea this summer.

At 22, he still has so much more improving to do as a player, but he has done well in the Premier League for a struggling team, scoring eight goals in the competition last season, and he would be someone viewed as a long-term success story, rather than a panic buy signed for the here and now.

While at his best down the middle, Johnson can also play out wide, with his versatility likely to appeal to Pochettino, and he has been lauded as a "fantastic player" by Forest boss Steve Cooper, who will no doubt be desperate to retain his services beyond the end of the current transfer window.

The fact that Chelsea could even gazump Spurs for the signing of the Welshman would be an added bonus, given the rivalry between the two clubs, and while some supporters may want a more high-profile addition, he could prove to be an interesting piece of business if he ends up being their No.1 option.

It is certainly going to be an exciting next week or so for Blues supporters.