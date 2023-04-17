Todd Boehly is casting his net far and wide in order to find his next permanent Chelsea manager and Vincent Kompany is one recent name to be linked with a move.

What’s the latest on Vincent Kompany to Chelsea?

According to The Times, Boehly has ‘held talks’ with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann in person for the first time, however, Kompany and current Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira have also been added to the shortlist of candidates who could take over at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard is only in charge on an interim basis and with his poor record so far, losing his first three matches, it is highly unlikely he will be given the post full-time.

Kompany has a contract at Burnley until 2025 and if the Blues are keen on luring him away from the club, they will surely be required to pay a substantial compensation fee.

Could Kompany be the next permanent Chelsea manager?

His success this season in the Championship, where he has led Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, has naturally made clubs sit up and take notice. Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest and now with the Blues adding him to a shortlist, he is in high demand.

The 37-year-old has learnt under one of the finest managers in the modern game, Pep Guardiola, and with that in mind, he could turn out to be Boehly’s own version of Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was also a student under his compatriot, although in an official coaching capacity at Manchester City unlike Kompany, who was merely a player. Since then he has led Arsenal to the top of the league table this term, engineering a complete revolution at the club in such a short space of time.

Indeed, has given the Gunners a unique identity and one that could steer them towards glory over the next few years.

During Kompany's maiden campaign in charge of Burnley, he has also overseen a change of approached. They have scored 89 goals across all competitions, having scored three or more in 16 of his 49 games, suggesting he enjoys his teams to play attacking football, something that was certainly not the case under his predecessor, Sean Dyche.

Winning is the only thing that matters to the Belgian, losing just twice in the Championship across 41 matches, and he will be in the top flight next season with Burnley regardless of whether Chelsea or Spurs come calling, proving that he has transferred all his know-how from his playing days into a successful managerial career.

Burnley’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis has enjoyed working under Kompany this season, lauding the former Anderlecht coach: "He knows what he's talking about. He knows football inside out, and he knows exactly how he wants to play.”

It may well be a risk appointing him, yet Arsenal took a risk appointing Arteta, and they are currently on course to claim a first league crown in 19 years.

Over to you, Boehly.