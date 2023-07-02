The arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea for a combined £83m will go a long way to getting supporters excited for the new campaign, but the Blues have also made a couple of smart signings with a view to the long term.

Who have Chelsea signed this summer?

Nkunku was officially announced as a Chelsea player two weeks ago, with a deal having been in place with RB Leipzig for a number of months, while Jackson joined from Villarreal on Friday.

Two more recruits were added to the Blues' squad on Saturday, meanwhile, as Diego Moreira was signed from Benfica and Alex Matos came in from Championship side Norwich City.

Neither player is expected to feature regularly next season, if at all, but both players have already caught the eye at the age of just 18 and clearly have bright futures ahead of them.

Who is Alex Matos?

Matos is an attack-minded midfielder who can also play further up the field, having done so for Norwich at U18 and U21 levels last season, and has been labelled "a talent" by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

With the U16s, he averaged one goal involvement per game, scoring five and assisting six in 11 outings, before then making an impact at the next two age-grade levels up.

The talented teenager assisted a couple of goals across his 13 appearances in Premier League 2 last season, suggesting the goal involvement will not come quite as freely as his game matures.

Interestingly, there is a comparison to be made with former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who announced his retirement from playing on Saturday after an illustrious career.

Fabregas was himself an attack-minded midfielder in his early days at Barcelona and even scored 30 goals in a season for the club's youth teams, before becoming more of a rounded player who could still chip in with key involvements.

The Spaniard swapped Barcelona for Arsenal and was just 16 when he made his debut for the Gunners, showing age is just a number when you have the talent.

Matos clearly shares a similar ambition to make it at the top, having decided against signing a contract at Norwich - or any other Championship team - to instead test himself alongside a midfielder like Enzo Fernandez. Combine that with a creative and goal-scoring nous and it's easy to see why there are comparisons to the now-retired Spaniard.

Mauricio Pochettino's short-term plan for Matos is unclear, but both the youngster and Chelsea will no doubt be quietly confident he can successfully take the next step in his career at Stamford Bridge.