Mauricio Pochettino appears to have already made his first major call as Chelsea head coach by informing the club he intends to stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga as first choice.

While that view may not go down all that well with Chelsea supporters, Pochettino has clearly seen enough in the Spain international to put his faith in him - for now, at least.

What is the latest with Chelsea's goalkeeper situation?

Chelsea had been linked with Andre Onana and Mike Maignan, which would suggest Kepa's time as first choice between the sticks was surely coming to an end. Edouard Mendy may have departed for Saudi Arabia, but neither Onana nor Maignan were being brought in to provide cover.

Interestingly, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now suggests Chelsea are instead tempted to sign Anatoliy Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk, with the Blues said to be seriously considering an offer.

That suggests Pochettino has got his wish, though 21-year-old Trubin - valued at £17m by Football Observatory - could well rival Kepa for a starting spot as early as this coming season should he join.

Who is Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin?

Trubin led the way for clean sheets in the Ukrainian Premier League last season with 14, one more than Yevhenii Volynets of FK Kolos, as Shakhtar were crowned champions with the best defensive record in the division.

Despite his young age, Trubin has already played 94 times for Shakhtar, including 17 appearances in the Champions League.

It is on the continent he has really caught the eye, right from the moment he made a wonder save to deny Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku - a possible future Chelsea team-mate - from a free-kick as a 19-year-old in 2020.

Coincidentally, the stopper has silenced Lukaku on two occasions, keeping clean sheets in both of his meetings with Inter that season.

Indeed, the Ukrainian slowly built up a showreel of impressive stops and has earned widespread praise, with football writer Josh Bunting describing him as "superb" for such a young 'keeper, one who is capable of coming out for crosses as well as making huge saves.

Trubin would have to bide his time if he is recruited by Chelsea, but there is every chance he will succeed Kepa one day soon, making it a smart piece of business from the Blues' perspective.

Across a very similar number of Champions League appearances (17 for Kepa, 14 for Trubin), the Shakhtar goalkeeper has a better save percentage (71.3% v 67.2%), as per FBref, and also completes more passes per 90 minutes (29.2 v 22.5).

Kepa does come out on top in terms of pass-completion percentage (76 v 71.8), but the numbers are certainly positive from Trubin's perspective so early in his career.

As he showed last season when making the fourth-most saves of anyone in the Champions League, Trubin is a goalkeeper that can stand up to most tests, the next of which could see him rival Kepa to become Pochettino's number one at Stamford Bridge.