There's rarely a dull moment in the transfer window for Chelsea these days, with their place as one of the Premier League's busiest clubs unlikely to go away any time soon.

The Blues endured a campaign to forget last season, despite spending a reported £600m, and have attempted to solve their problems by splashing the cash once more this summer, with plenty of departures along the way, too.

So far, however, things haven't exactly gone perfectly to plan, with Mauricio Pochettino's side drawing against Liverpool, losing against West Ham United, and beating Luton Town.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Bidding farewell to a total of 20 players this summer, Chelsea have been absolutely ruthless, and wasted no time in finding replacements, spending an absurd amount of money yet again. You can see just how much money they have spent, and just how many reinforcements they have welcomed this summer below, per Transfermarkt:

Player Fee Moises Caicedo €116m (£100m) Romeo Lavia €62m (£53m) Christopher Nkunku €60m (£52m) Axel Disasi €45m (£39m) Nicolas Jackson €37m (£32m) Lesley Ugochukwu €27m (£23m) Robert Sanchez €23m (£20m) Djordje Petrovic €16m (£14m) Deivid Washington €16m (£14m) Angelo €15m (£13m) Total €417m (£358m)

As you can see, the Blues have not hesitated to spend big this season, and what may worry the rest of the Premier League is the suggestion that their business is still yet to end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have now added Manchester City's Cole Palmer to their list of targets, as they look to welcome one final addition. The Blues are reportedly set to open talks with the Manchester club soon, and see Palmer as their best solution in attack.

"Chelsea add Cole Palmer to list of talented offensive players being considered for final addition! Chelsea are set to open talks soon as they see Palmer as best solution. It remains to be seen Man City position on Palmer but Chelsea really want him."

The transfer expert has since added that an agreement has been reached worth around £45m.

"Cole Palmer to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement in principle reached with Manchester City on £40m deal plus £5m add-ons Exclusive news revealed earlier today then quick resolution between clubs and green light from Palmer. Medical tests to be booked soon."

How good is Cole Palmer?

After his goals in both the Community Shield and the Super Cup, it's no surprise that Palmer is attracting interest. The winger has shown the potential to become the next best thing at Manchester City, though, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions would sanction a deal this summer.

The statistics only further prove just how good the 21-year-old is, too. According to FBref, Palmer is in the top 92 percentile for shot-creating actions, with 3.85 per 90, whilst also maintaining a place in the top 99 percentile for progressive carries per 90, successful take-ons per 90, and progressive passes per 90. Every way you look at it, he looks destined to become a star.

During his time at Manchester City, the winger has earned plenty of praise, including from club legend Paul Dickov, who previously said, via Manchester Evening News after Palmer scored against Swindon Town:

"I don’t care what the competition is or who the opposition is – that was just a world-class finish.

"And Cole deserved it as he was outstanding all night.

"He has created the first goal and was involved in everything that was good and positive about Manchester City."