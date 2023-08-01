Chelsea are thought to be back in talks over a move to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues have once again been busy in the transfer market after spending over €600m on new players during the 2022/23 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge, and the Argentine has brought in Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo from RB Leipzig, Villarreal and Santos respectively.

Nkunku’s arrival was already in the pipeline before Pochettino was named as manager, however further additions look to be on the cards before the September 1 deadline in what looks likely to be a busy month both on and off the pitch.

Chelsea are believed to have agreed a deal to sign Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, although it is yet to be decided whether the 19-year-old will go into Pochettino's squad or go out on loan.

Meanwhile, a £38m deal has been agreed with Monaco to sign France defender Axel Disasi, and Romano has revealed that the Blues have also made a formal bid to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

Alongside the pair, another new attacker could be on the cards in Vlahovic, as owner Todd Boehly once again goes into transfer overdrive.

Are Chelsea signing Dusan Vlahovic?

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share an update he's heard on Vlahovic and Chelsea. He said that talks are back on through intermediaries, with a swap deal involving Blues striker Romelu Lukaku being spoken about.

“Chelsea are now back in talks again with Juventus through intermediaries — swap deal between Romelu Lukaku & Dusan Vlahovic has been discussed again.

“Chelsea will discuss Vlahovic internally as this option has been rejected in July.”

This isn’t the first time Chelsea have been linked with a move for Vlahovic, with journalist Dean Jones previously stating that conversations have already happened.

"I know some people are ruling out of Vlahovic and they say that nothing is happening there. But Vlahovic has definitely been explored by Chelsea and conversations have definitely happened in terms of that.

"The fact that they are even contemplating that, tells you they're tempted to go and sign another striker by the end of this transfer window."

Vlahovic, on a £215,000-a-week salary in Turin, has been dubbed a “goal machine” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig. The Serbia international is just 23 years of age but has already made over 170 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina and Juventus, scoring 72 goals.

The left-footed forward also has 13 goals in 21 games for his country, so he could be the kind of striker Chelsea have been crying out for to potentially play alongside the likes of Nkunku and Jackson, especially after being named among the most powerful players in Europe alongside PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland last year.

It looks as if a move could well be one to keep an eye on, and if Chelsea can use Lukaku in a deal, a transfer may not end up costing the Blues Vlahovic’s reported €80m asking price.