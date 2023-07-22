Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear he is after more players this summer, despite the Premier League heavyweights already spending close to £650m on new recruits in the past year.

Who are Chelsea looking to sign?

Speaking earlier this month, Pochettino stated that he intended to bring in more players who suited both his and Chelsea's philosophy. That came after the Blues had confirmed the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson for a combined £83.5m.

However, for all the money spent over the past three transfer windows under Todd Boehly, it must also be factored in that Chelsea have raised substantial cash through player sales - though not as much as they would have liked.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the latest big name to depart Stamford Bridge this week when joining Ligue 1 side Marseille, while the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and long-serving Cesar Azpilicueta have also left.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo remains Chelsea's priority target with a little under six weeks of the window to go, but another attacking player also appears to be on Pochettino's radar.

According to a report from Spain, Real Madrid star Federico Valverde is one of those being eyed up by the Blues, who are supposedly weighing up an offer of up to €130m (£112.5m) to make the versatile player to most expensive signing in their history.

How many positions can Federico Valverde play?

It is almost easier to list the positions Valverde cannot do a job in, having been used pretty much all over the field by Carlo Ancelotti in recent seasons.

The Uruguay international's favoured position is in central midfield, with the majority of his appearances coming there last season, as per WhoScored, but he can also play anywhere down the right-hand side.

Valverde's numbers may be skewed somewhat due to the fact he has operated in numerous positions, but he shares plenty of similarities with teammate Luka Modric when it comes to their playing styles.

Indeed, FBref's player comparison model ranks Modric as the player fourth-most like Valverde among those from across Europe's top five leagues. That gives a good indication of what the Uruguayan is all about - and it could be particularly good news for new signing Nkunku.

Valverde assisted four La Liga goals on top of the seven he scored last season. While that may not seem like a big amount of assists on the face of it, he is among the top 3% of midfielders when it comes to expected assisted goals.

That effectively means the quality of passes Asensio played should have resulted in more goals, which is something Nkunku could hugely benefit from next season and beyond.

Nkunku scored 16 Bundesliga goals for RB Leipzig last season from an expected goals return of 14.4, showing that the France international scored more goals than anticipated based on the quality of his chances.

Valverde is also in the top 20% of midfielders across Europe's elite leagues for shot-creating actions - which takes passes and take-ons leading up to a shot into consideration - meaning he likes to get involved high up the field.

As an all-rounder - or a "total player", as Uruguay boss Diego Alonso put it - Valverde would undoubtedly be a huge addition to Chelsea's squad, and would possibly be the ideal player to get the most out of Nkunku up top.