Chelsea are eyeing up a move for striker Tammy Abraham this summer as incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Tammy Abraham to Chelsea?

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are looking at re-signing former striker Abraham from AS Roma, with the player expected to be available for around £40m as the Blues look to activate a buy-back clause.

They could face stiff competition from a host of Premier League sides however, with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all keen on luring the Englishman back to England.

Signing Abraham could give the new boss a licence to ditch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the new season.

Does Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have a future at Chelsea?

The 33-year-old has a contract until 2024 with the London side, however, he could well be on the move this summer after a woeful campaign.

The £160k-per-week flop only joined the club from Barcelona last year, yet he has failed to live up to expectations, playing just 22 matches across all competitions and scoring only three times as Chelsea have struggled in front of goal this season.

The Blues have netted just 30 times in the Premier League thus far, with only three teams scoring less and Pochettino will be desperate to sign someone who can get them firing again. Abraham may be the ideal choice.

He knows Chelsea well, scoring 30 goals in 82 appearances before making the move to Serie A side Roma back in 2021, and it’s fair to say he has enjoyed his time in Italy.

Not only did he help end Roma’s 14-year trophy drought by claiming victory in the Europa Conference League last term, but the 25-year-old has also been rather prolific under Jose Mourinho, finding the back of the net 36 times in just over 100 appearances, and it could be a big loss if he does move on.

Abraham claimed that Mourinho passed on words of encouragement before his debut campaign, telling him to become a “monster” and he has certainly become that on the continent.

His numbers have dipped during 2022/23 compared to last season, scoring nine times, yet his Premier League experience could be key for Pochettino as he aims to assemble a side which should really be challenging for major honours across the board.

The Englishman has scored 26 goals in the top flight, and he would be inserted into a team containing Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk, suggesting plenty of chances will be created for him.