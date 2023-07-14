Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the £80m signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to an exciting new transfer update.

Do Chelsea want to sign Moises Caicedo?

The future of the £15,000-a-week Seagulls star has been one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer window so far, with numerous clubs interested in signing him.

Caicedo was one of Brighton's top performers last season, shining under both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi, seeing his stock rise hugely in the process. While his current club are desperate to retain his services, having already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, it is looking increasingly difficult for them, especially as he wants to leave.

Chelsea has emerged as the strong favourites to acquire the 21-year-old's signature, with the Blues and by extension new manager Mauricio Pochettino seeing him as the ideal replacement for N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park. Now, it looks as though his move to Stamford Bridge could be nearing its conclusion, in what represents a positive update.

Are Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo?

According to a key claim from Football Insider, Caicedo is now closer than ever to joining Chelsea, with an £80m move on the verge of coming to fruition:

"Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Moises Caicedo worth £80million in total, sources have told Football Insider. Caicedo has already agreed personal terms with the Blues and his potential move to Stamford Bridge is now edging closer. The 21-year-old has been a long-term target for the London club and is believed to be keen on the move.

"Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been pushing hard to sign the midfielder and are closing in on an £80m deal following new discussions in the last hours."

This is great news for Chelsea, who have seen Caicedo as a top target for some time now, and he has the potential to be a game-changing signing in midfield, assuming the move does go through.

The Ecuadorian has the rare talent of being a top-class midfielder both in and out of possession, proving to be equally adept at pressing opponents and winning tackles as he is at keeping the ball ticking over. Last season, no Brighton player averaged more tackles per game in the Premier League than his tally of 2.7, while of those to have started 10 games or more in the competition, only Lewis Dunk (90.4%) had a higher pass completion rate than his 88.8% for the Seagulls.

It still isn't guaranteed that Chelsea will get Caicedo - a move to Liverpool isn't completely out of the question, amid rumours are several experienced stars moving on, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - but it would be a big surprise at this point if he wasn't plying his trade in west London next season.

He could be seen as a fantastic option alongside Enzo Fernandez in midfield - Jamie Redknapp has hailed him as both "brilliant" and "magnificent" - in what could be a vibrant young partnership for many years to come. Big strides are needed from Chelsea in the Premier League next season, in order to get back into the top four, and snapping up Caicedo could go a long way to making that happen.