They say a player should never go back to a club where they previously had success, and that is seemingly the way Chelsea see it when it comes to free-agent Willian.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio contributor Nathan Gissing, Chelsea were offered the chance to sign the veteran this summer but declined the opportunity to do so.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

As has been the case in the previous two transfer windows under the new Todd Boehly-run regime, it has been a busy summer for Chelsea to date in terms of both incoming and outgoing activity.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have arrived, while Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have all left. Christian Pulisic will soon follow in a £20m move to AC Milan.

The Blues have made signing Brighton and Hove Albion defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo their number one priority, with the expected sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan helping to raise funds for that deal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side do have to be careful in terms of ensuring they remain in line with Financial Fair Play rules, making any free signings they can get their hands on a welcome opportunity.

"Understand Willian’s [currently a free agent] future remains open. He is assessing everything. Willian has rejected a contract offer from Fulham & has interest elsewhere, including Premier League. Willian was offered to Chelsea, but #CFC weren’t interested," Gissing tweeted.

How old is Willian?

The Blues have seemingly decided against bringing Willian back to Stamford Bridge, though, which will not exactly raise too many eyebrows on the face of it.

The Brazilian will, after all, turn 35 next month.

However, on the basis of last season, Chelsea could do a lot worse than add the former Brazil international to their squad.

Willian scored five goals and assisted five more in 27 Premier League appearances last season to help Fulham to an impressive top-half finish.

His tally of 0.42 goals or assists per 90 minutes, as per FBref, was his best return since his final season with Chelsea in 2019-20 when averaging 0.55.

To put last season's number into some perspective, he outperformed Joao Felix (0.38 goal involvements per 90), Havertz (0.28), Mount and Mykhailo Mudryk (both 0.27). Indeed, only Raheem Sterling (0.43) could better Willian's output last season among Chelsea players.

As a reminder, Havertz and Mount recently joined Arsenal and Manchester United respectively for a combined £120m, despite registering fewer goal involvements last season than Willian in what was a far more talented squad.

Willian's career is approaching its end game, of course, but the fact he is available for free - and only on wages of £40k-per-week last season, according to Capology - surely makes him an option worth considering.

Previously described by Evening Standard writer Nathan Collings as looking "absolutely electric", Willian could have provided a backup option for Pochettino when required.

Just as importantly, his experience would have been invaluable for younger members of the squad such as Mudryk.

Instead, it now looks as though Willian will join Nottingham Forest instead, meaning he will at least get another season at the very least to show what he is capable of in the Premier League, even if that is not with Chelsea.