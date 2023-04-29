Chelsea have been gifted the chance to land Leroy Sane in a stunning swap deal involving Blues midfelder Mateo Kovacic.

Who are Chelsea linked with?

Todd Boehly is already hard at work identifying possible targets for the summer transfer window, with a goalkeeper looking high on the priority list. According to reports, the Stamford Bridge outfit are in serious discussions to sign Andre Onana, a signing which has already been approved by Mauricio Pochettino.

And it seems the Argentine, if appointed, will be overseeing a mini overhaul in midfield, with N'Golo Kante soon to be out of contract and both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount linked with exits.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, it looks like Kovacic could be on his way out too, with the Croatia international starting just 15 times in the Premier League this season. According to Inter Live (via Sport Witness), who are reporting on the matter due to Inter's own interest in Kovacic, Bayern Munich want to sign the Blues star and do not want to "resort to cash".

Instead, the Bavarian giants plan to "undertake an incredible exchange negotiation" involving Sane, who despite being on £281,000 per-week in Munich is not a nailed on starter under Thomas Tuchel. The player's wife is "fed up" with life in Germany and has already returned to the UK.

Should Chelsea sign Sane?

In truth, Boehly's spending across the last two transfer windows has put Pochettino in a difficult position, as the likely new manager will have a plethora of young attacking talents needing development and nurturing, from Noni Madueke to Mykhailo Mudryk.

However, if they can find room in the squad for one more, Sane could be an excellent signing, due in no small part to the fact that the former Tottenham manager is clearly a big fan. Indeed, Pochettino tried to sign Sane for just £8.5m eight years ago, when he was at Spurs and the winger was still at Schalke.

Racking up 72 direct goal involvements in 128 appearances with Bayern, we feel Sane could be the perfect accompanyment to Pochettino's arrival this summer, injecting serious end product into a group of attacking players currently lacking it.