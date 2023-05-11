Chelsea are set for a bidding war with Premier League rivals Liverpool over AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to a recent report from The Daily Star.

Which midfielders could Chelsea sign this summer?

Chelsea are one of a number of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Fulham's Joao Palhinha this summer, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also said to be interested in the central midfielder.

The need to bring in some new options in the engine room has been increased amid the uncertainty around Mason Mount's future, and the Blues could also look at signing Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, who are they in a good position to win the race for.

Manager-elect Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on signing Barcelona starlet Gavi, although the youngster does not want to leave the La Liga club, which means it will not be easy for Todd Boehly to orchestrate a deal.

According to a report from The Daily Star, Chelsea are now set to battle Liverpool for the signature of Fofana, and he could be available for a bargain fee, with the report detailing Monaco would be willing to sanction his departure for £25m.

Both clubs see the Monaco star as a low-cost alternative to Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, who could cost around £100m in the summer, although his price could be driven up if a bidding war breaks out.

The Blues are also searching for a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante, as they have grown concerned about the amount of injuries the Frenchman picks up, and want to bring in a similar type of midfielder.

Should Chelsea sign Fofana?

Given that Rice has expressed his desire to play in the Champions League, Chelsea are unlikely to win the race for the West Ham captain, and Fofana could be a quality alternative.

Hailed as "magnificent" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the 24-year-old has been absolutely vital for Monaco this season, making a total of 32 appearances in Ligue 1.

During that time, the Paris-born midfielder has averaged 2.2 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, the third-highest combined figure in the squad.

Although Fofana is not on the same level as Rice, ranking lower than the Englishman on a number of key defensive metrics per 90 over the past year, he is also a fraction of the price, and could be an excellent addition to the Chelsea midfield.