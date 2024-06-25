Chelsea have a new priority transfer target on their agenda this summer, as chairman Todd Boehly attempts to provide freshly-appointed head coach Enzo Maresca with the necessary upgrades to bolster his squad.

Chelsea target new attackers after Maresca talks in Marbella

As reported by BBC football journalist Nizaar Kinsella this week, the Blues are still in the market for a new striker and winger, coming after a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise fell through and talks to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Duran didn't go anywhere.

Villa wanted to include players in any deal for Duran to join the west Londoners, which they apparently attempted but to avail (Nizaar Kinsella). Meanwhile, despite reports that Chelsea agreed personal terms with Olise, the 22-year-old winger opted instead for a move to Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich.

"Michael Olise chose to join Bayern Munich because of the pull of Champions League football and the prospect of working with Vincent Kompany," wrote journalist Sam Dean in The Telegraph (via Bayern & Germany).

"Manchester United and Chelsea also had strong interest in Olise but the 22-year-old’s mind was made up after early conversations with Kompany and the club’s executives Olise’s decision was not a financial one, with his rapport with Kompany and Bayern’s history of success proving to be key reasons for his imminent switch to the Bundesliga.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

"The German club feel confident that they have demonstrated to Olise why Bayern will be the best place for his career. Kompany is understood to have reached an understanding with Olise over his vision for the team and the playing style he wants to impose at Bayern."

It's back to the drawing board for co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley following Olise's snub, despite weeks of reported negotiations, and they very much remain on the hunt for new forward options.

Chelsea want to sign a prolific new striker after talks with Maresca in Marbella earlier this month and will look to bring in an Olise alternative out wide. Barcelona striker Marc Guiu has been approached by Chelsea ahead of a potential move, with the young Spaniard's deal including a £5 million release clause.

Chelsea also hold an interest in Lille star Jonathan David as well, and reports from Spain now claim they have their eyes on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman instead of Olise.

Chelsea now prepared to bid for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman

Indeed, one media source states that Chelsea are prepared to bid for Lookman after making him a priority target. The former Everton starlet was a hero for Atalanta in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, with Gian Piero Gasperini's side unceremoniously ending Xabi Alonso's record-breaking unbeaten streak.

The Nigerian racked up 11 goals and seven assists in 31 Serie A appearances last season as well, and it is believed that Atalanta have placed a valuation of around £50 million on his head as a result.