Chelsea are prepared to bid for a £208,000-a-week striker after sealing the deal for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who will join in a £30 million move from the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea reach agreement with Leicester to sign Dewsbury-Hall

On Sunday, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano gave his famous 'here we go' as Dewsbury-Hall completed his switch to Stamford Bridge, coming after Chelsea entered the race to hijack Brighton's original deal for him.

The Seagulls were given the green light by Leicester to sign their star midfielder with Jakub Moder going the other way, but when Chelsea inquired about Dewsbury-Hall, the move was hijacked - despite Brighton having even booked a medical for the Englishman.

Talks accelerated at a fast pace as Chelsea sought to back new head coach Enzo Maresca with the signing of a player he knows very well. Under the Italian last season, Dewsbury-Hall racked up 12 goals and 15 assists for Leicester in all competitions - standing out as one of their most crucial assets who helped them achieve immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stats for Leicester City in all competitions - 23/24 Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 15 Yellow cards 6 Red cards 0 Minutes played 3,860

After rounds of negotiations over the weekend, Chelsea eventually reached their agreement to sign Dewsbury-Hall for £30 million, with Maresca now set for a reunion.

It's been a very busy transfer window for Todd Boehly and Chelsea in these early weeks, who also confirmed the arrivals of Omari Kellyman in a £19 million switch from Aston Villa and young striker Marc Guiu in a £5 million deal from Barcelona.

Now, attention turns to who else they could bring in for Maresca begins his debut campaign at the Chelsea helm. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is a player they've been repeatedly linked with in the build-up to this summer, and that interest is yet to die down.

Chelsea chiefs apparently believe Osimhen is the perfect striker for them, with reports out of Spain sharing the latest on their pursuit of the Nigerian.

Chelsea prepared to bid for Victor Osimhen after Dewsbury-Hall

One Spanish source backs claims that Chelsea believe he is the ideal solution to bolster Maresca's forward line.

They also state that Chelsea are willing to make a bid for Osimhen this summer, who could leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for less than his £102 million release clause if talks are opened.

Osimhen signed a new deal last season which increased his pay packet to around £208,000-a-week, which included that exit clause for interested sides as well. Thus far, no team in Europe has moved to activate it - perhaps putting some pressure on Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to consider a lower fee.