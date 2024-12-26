Chelsea are willing to make a big-money bid, and offer out winger Mykhailo Mudryk, in exchange for a highly-rated attacking player they want - as Enzo Maresca's side plot feasible ways to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer chiefs targeting new striker for 2025

It has been reliably reported that the west Londoners are keen to bring in a prolific new target man at some point next year, despite the fine form of current number nine Nicolas Jackson, and there are a few interesting names on their shortlist.

Indeed, reputable Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips backs reports of a distinct possibility that co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley will move to sign a prolific striker, coming after they missed out on both Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen last summer.

Chelsea made a proposal to Sesko in an attempt to lure him away from RB Leipzig, but the Slovenia international snubbed Marsesca, Arsenal and Man United in favour of signing a contract extension.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20

However, the 21-year-old is believed to have a "gentlemen's agreement" that he can leave in 2025 or 2026, so he could re-emerge as an option for Chelsea.

Chelsea did make a last-minute summer attempt to sign Victor Osimhen as well, alongside Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, but neither side could complete a deal for the Nigerian who later joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Osimhen, Sesko, Victor Boniface, Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres are the strikers reportedly being considered by Chelsea as we head into next year (Simon Phillips), and reports from Italy now suggest that Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez is also firmly on their radar.

The Argentine only signed a new five-year deal in August, so it would make him an expensive option, though Chelsea are apparently ready to push the boat out.

Chelsea prepared to offer big money and three players for Lautaro Martinez

Calciomercato, citing Argentine sources, report that Chelsea are prepared to offer "a lot of money" and three players for Martinez, and one of the trio of players they're ready to float towards the San Siro is suspended winger Mudryk.

The 23-year-old tested positive for meldonium in a recent drugs test (The Times), which has resulted in his provisional suspension from football, and it appears Chelsea could attempt to find him a new home at Inter as they pursue Martinez.

Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka are other players who could allegedly be offered in exchange for the £262,000-per-week striker, as Chelsea evaluate the possibility of making a move for him.

Martinez has bagged six goals and four assists in all competitions so far, but the Nerazzurri captain did bag a prolific 27 strikes in total last season.