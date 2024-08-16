Chelsea are prepared to offer Napoli a discount in talks to sell the Serie A side unwanted striker Romelu Lukaku, with discussions taking a "positive" turn.

Chelsea holding Napoli talks over Lukaku and Osimhen swap

This week, Standard Sport journalist Nick Purewal backed reports that Chelsea negotiations over a deal for Osimhen with Lukaku going the other way have been resurrected - following their botched move for Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion.

The prospect of a striker swap between the clubs has been mooted since late last month, with reliable journalist Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport even claiming Lukaku has agreed a pay cut so he can leave Chelsea for Napoli.

"Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whilst Romelu Lukaku has already agreed to a pay cut and a three-year contract to move to Naples," wrote Jacobs on X.

"#CFC don't want to pay the €120m+ release clause but are keen on Osimhen should the structure change or price drop. Loan with option has been discussed, as David Ornstein called. Also understand Napoli have raised a loan-option into an obligation should Chelsea qualify for #UCL. Spoke about Osimhen yesterday on the London is Blue podcast. Door not shut. Osimhen also impatient to move, which has caused Napoli to re-assess their position.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

"Osimhen has agreed terms with PSG but is understood to be in favour of Chelsea should a club-to-club agreement be reached. PSG talks over a fee/structure haven't progressed to date.

"Saudi offer for Osimhen won't be made unless the Nigerian striker gives a green light after rejected three offers from Al-Hilal 12 months ago. Napoli wanting Lukaku helps Chelsea, as does Osimhen putting pressure on Napoli to leave as soon as possible."

However, since then, it has been claimed that Osimhen isn't keen on the idea of a loan move and wants a permanent new home (Fabrizio Romano), with Chelsea and Napoli now seemingly trying to find the best solution.

An agreement on the price for Lukaku may well be key for Chelsea to strike a deal for the highly-rated Osimhen to come the other way, with Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio now sharing an update on the matter.

Chelsea prepared to hand Napoli discount in Lukaku sale talks

As per the reporter, Chelsea are prepared to lower their demands over selling Lukaku to Napoli, with Antonio Conte's side already making a £26 million bid for him.

The west Londoners originally wanted his full £37 million clause paid, but their stance is now softening, as Chelsea also attempt to get Lukaku's £325,000-per-week wages off their books before deadline day.

Di Marzio adds that Chelsea and Napoli will remain in constant contact over the coming days, with both sides looking to reach a compromise and finally agree a transfer.