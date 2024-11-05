Chelsea transfer chiefs are now prepared to include Crystal Palace loanee Trevoh Chalobah in talks to sign a £70 million defender, who they believe could be the perfect defender for Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea targeting centre-back signing in 2025

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill have performed admirably in a solid central defensive partnership so far this campaign, but it is believed that BlueCo are targeting another body for that area of the pitch.

In terms of back-ups, Maresca already has Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo at his disposal, but there are doubts over the former's suitability.

The Frenchman has played just 37 Premier League minutes this term, a cameo in their defeat at Liverpool, and has even failed to make four matchday squads out of their opening 10 top flight matches.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8

Some uncertainty surrounds the £90,000-per-week defender and his future at Stamford Bridge, with some reports suggesting Badiashile could be sold by Chelsea at the turn of the year.

It is worth noting that respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has since moved to pour cold water over Badiashile's possible departure from west London, claiming the ex-Monaco man is highly thought of.

However, that hasn't stopped Chelsea from looking at the market for new central defensive options. Reliable reporter Simon Phillips, who has sources at Cobham, says that Chelsea have been targeting centre-backs from South America.

Phillips has also claimed that Chelsea are expected to sign a new defender "very soon", so this could spell bad news for Badiashile who is already struggling for a regular starting place ahead of Colwill and Fofana.

One potentially brilliant name linked with a move to the club is Nottingham Forest star Murillo. The Brazilian has been a regular in Nuno Espirito Santo's side, playing a key role in their exceptional beginning to the campaign and starting all 10 of their opening matches.

Chelsea prepared to offer Chalobah in talks to sign Murillo

According to reports out of Spain, the 22-year-old remains a target for Maresca's side, and they could float a makeweight to Forest in exchange.

Chelsea are prepared to offer Chalobah in talks to sign Murillo, who Forest reportedly value at around £70 million. The versatile 25-year-old has started four league games for lowly Palace, and it is unclear whether they will attempt to sign him permanently once his loan spell concludes.

There is no option or obligation to buy in Palace's temporary deal for Chalobah, so he appears set to return to his boyhood club as things stand. He doesn't appear to have a future under Maresca, so perhaps Chelsea could gift him permanent new surroundings whilst securing an immediate upgrade in Murillo simultaneously.

It is added that Chelsea believe Murillo fits perfectly into Maresca's system, so they clearly rate him highly.