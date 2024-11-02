Chelsea are one of the elite sides who are prepared to pay the "necessary" price to sign a marquee star from European champions Real Madrid - and it is believed they're willing to make a move for him amid a precarious situation at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea's transfer preparations for January and next summer

Enzo Maresca has enjoyed a pretty solid start to life as Chelsea's new manager, with his only two Premier League defeats coming at the hands of title-chasing Man City and Liverpool. However, it is believed that BlueCo wish to freshen up the squad in a few more areas.

Despite the electric form of Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea are currently considering a new striker in January. They have a few targets on their shortlist, including Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, Brighton's Evan Ferguson and RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko (as per Simon Phillips).

Meanwhile, there are claims that Chelsea are specifically looking into bringing in a South American centre-back, whether that be one currently plying his trade on that continent or elsewhere - and an arrival is expected to be signed "very soon".

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man United (away) Sunday Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4

Maresca has his own personal targets as well, according to some reports. Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, who has started the Bundesliga campaign with over 10 goal contributions in all competitions, is said to be a favourite of the Italian.

The Blues boss is driving a Chelsea move for Adeyemi, with transfer chiefs considering a £42m bid, so this could be one to keep an eye on amid Mykhailo Mudryk's uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

A more ambitious rumoured target is Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who played for Chelsea in their academy setup before departing a few years ago.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Germany international, one of Europe's brightest talents, amid a stand-off over his Allianz Arena contract - which is set to expire in 2026 as things stand.

Perhaps the biggest statement capture of them all, though, would be Real Madrid's scintillating forward Vinicius Junior - who only just missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or award to Man City superstar Rodri.

Chelsea prepared to pay the "necessary" price to sign Vinicius

Both Man United and Chelsea are on alert over the Brazilian, who has a market value of around €200m (£168m), as Vinicius continues to stall over fresh contract talks.

According to journalist Jorge C. Picon, Chelsea are prepared to pay "what is necessary" to sign Vinicius from Real alongside the likes of United and PSG, with all three mega-clubs willing to go for the 24-year-old forward, who appears unplayable right now.

Picon also writes that there is an offer from Saudi Arabia worth a seismic £842m to take Vinicius to the Middle East.

"His finishing is crazy. His decision-making in front of goal is amazing," said pundit Owen Hargreaves to TNT Sports after Real smashed Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League recently.

"He looked very angry in the second half. I know what Carlo [Ancelotti] said to him, but if he plays like that, he's definitely unstoppable."