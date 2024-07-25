As much as Chelsea are focusing on new additions to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s squad this summer, they’re also aiming to offload numerous first-team members who aren’t at the level required for the Italian.

Romelu Lukaku has been a disaster addition since his £97.5m deal to rejoin the Blues, only scoring 15 times in his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

His poor form at the club, coupled with his huge £325k-per-week wages, has seen the club entertain offers for his services, with Serie A side Napoli looking the most likely destination for the 31-year-old.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has also been touted with a permanent move away from the club, just six years on from his £71.6m move to the Blues - a deal that made him the most expensive ‘keeper in world football.

However, one other first-team member appears to be edging closer to an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer, with Maresca making it evidently clear the academy graduate isn’t in his plans for the upcoming season.

Chelsea set to offload £35m talent this summer

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking to sell centre-back Trevor Chalobah this summer after being omitted from the squad by new boss Maresca.

The Englishman featured 13 times for the Blues in the Premier League last season, but looks as though he will have played his last game for Chelsea - the club where he’s been ever since a youngster.

He wasn’t included in Maresca’s squad to travel to the US for their pre-season tour, with journalist Graeme Bailey claiming that the defender will also be left out of the club’s Premier League squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Undoubtedly, it’s put numerous sides on red alert for his signature, including Newcastle United and West Ham United, but the Blues will demand a fee in the region of £35m to part ways with Chalobah despite his omission.

It would be great business receiving a fee in that region, especially considering the fact Maresca already has an upgrade in his current squad - meaning any money would be pure profit against the club’s ongoing FFP battle.

Why Colwill is an upgrade on Chalobah for Chelsea

Chalobah, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would undoubtedly be hard done by in any departure, with the fans likely sharing his frustrations at his lack of game time in recent years.

However, unfortunately for Chalobah, he’s been unable to dislodge one talent who’s also succeeded in coming through the Cobham academy since 2020.

Levi Colwill has rapidly progressed at Chelsea, becoming a key member of the defensive unit over the last 12 months after various loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion.

He’s gone from strength to strength at Stamford Bridge, registering 23 Premier League appearances last season, and backing up Maresca’s decision to stick with him and offload his fellow centre-back.

When comparing the two’s stats from last season on FBref, Colwill has blown the 25-year-old out of the water, having the potential to become even better as he’s four years younger than Chalobah.

How Chalobah & Colwill compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Chalobah Colwill Games played 13 23 Progressive carries 0.5 1.2 Progressive passes 2.9 3.6 Tackles won 67% 77% Interceptions 0.8 1.3 Aerials won 46% 68% Blocks 0.8 1.4 Stats via FBref

The former Brighton loanee dominated defensively, winning 10% more tackles, whilst coming out on top in 68% of aerial battles, compared to Chalobah’s tally of just 46%.

However, Colwill also excelled in possession, making him a perfect fit for Maresca’s possession-based system - averaging more than double the number of progressive carries and 1.3 more progressive passes.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

It may seem a harsh decision to offload Chalobah this summer, but the Italian boss is showing a ruthless nature that is needed to drag the club back towards the top end of the Premier League.

The funds generated could allow him to invest in key areas of the squad, such as the centre-forward position, which could give the Blues the added cutting edge they were lacking last season.