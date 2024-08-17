Chelsea’s summer spending shows no sign of ending as Enzo Maresca secured the capture of Pedro Neto for a fee in the region of £54m.

With two weeks left of the transfer window, it likely won't be the last piece of business the manager conducts. Across the summer, the Blues have made a total of nine summer signings as Maresca aims to build a side capable of securing Champions League football next season.

The rumour mill regarding more signings is still ongoing. Could the Stamford Bridge side leave their biggest signing until last?

Chelsea closing in on move for Atlético Madrid star

João Félix is a name which has been linked repeatedly in recent weeks, and a move could be closer to completion following an update from Fabrizio Romano.

He took to X to deliver the fresh news, saying: "Understand Chelsea and Atlético are getting closer to final agreement for João Félix and Conor Gallagher!

"Positive round of talks today, João says yes to contract terms. Rumours on €60m fixed fee for Félix are not true. All parties working to get it done this weekend."

It looks as though Maresca is keen on getting the deal done as quickly as possible as the Portuguese attacking midfielder looks set to return to the club that he spent six months on loan at during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Stamford Bridge side might have a final trick up their sleeve, as they have been linked with a fellow Premier League star in what could be a surprising swoop…

Chelsea showing interest in Manchester United exile

According to reports in Germany, Chelsea are prepared to offer two players and a transfer fee in order to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut.

The repot states that it that Chelsea would be offering two academy players, while the fee is not mentioned, but United are also open to a loan move with an option to buy.

The Old Trafford side set a price tag of £51m on Sancho amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain recently, but it is unlikely the Blues would pay that along with sending two players in the opposite direction.

A move for Sancho has certainly appeared out of the blue. If a deal goes through, he will be Maresca’s tenth summer signing.

Jadon Sancho’s season in numbers

The Englishman made just three appearances for United last season, all coming in the opening three Premier League games before having a falling-out with Erik ten Hag.

The winger was subsequently shipped out on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund, gaining regular game time in the first team.

Jadon Sancho's stats for Borussia Dortmund last season Stat Bundesliga Champions League Goals 2 1 Assists 2 0 Big chances created 4 2 Key passes per game 1.8 1.3 Successful dribbles per game 2.6 3.7 Via Sofascore

Sancho ended up making 21 appearances in the Bundesliga and Champions League for Dortmund, helping his club reach the final of the latter, where they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

He registered six goal contributions during these games - three goals and three assists - clearly demonstrating a return to the form previously displayed at the German side.

Despite making just 14 appearances in the top flight, Sancho still ranked in the top ten among his teammates for big chances created (four), second for key passes (1.8) and first for successful dribbles per game (2.6), clearly showcasing his true talents at a place he was made to feel like a star.

No one knows how impressive a campaign he could have had if the winger had joined for the full season, but his poor spell at United shouldn’t detract from how good a player he is when on form.

If both Felix and Sancho join this summer, Maresca could have two attacking talents who will cause plenty of chaos for opposition defences deployed in the correct roles.

Jadon Sancho could thrive with João Félix

Felix also spent time out on loan from his parent club last season, joining Barcelona from Atlético last summer, and he went on to enjoy a productive spell for the Catalan giants.

Xavi tended to utilise him as a left-winger, where he scored ten goals and grabbed six assists in all competitions for Barcelona, but if he does make the move to Chelsea, Maresca should use him in a more central role, allowing Sancho the freedom of the left-wing.

This would mean the two players could perform in their favoured positions, combining well together in the process.

When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s big five leagues, Felix ranked in the top 5% for non-penalty goals (0.47) and the top 4% for total shots per 90 (3.68), which suggests he shines in front of goal wherever he is deployed.

Meanwhile, Sancho ranked in the top 4% for successful take-ons (3.75) and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90 (5.36), which showcases his dribbling skills, that would see him best used out wide should he join the Blues before the end of the window.

Their respective abilities could see the pair form a dream partnership for the Stamford Bridge side throughout the 2024/25 campaign - one that could fire the Blues back into the Champions League.

Sancho’s former teammate, Maximilian Phillip, lavished praise on the youngster back in 2018, saying: "His acceleration is brutal, he can do a lot of damage with his quick changes of direction," he said.

"Maybe he’s still a bit too playful. He still has a lot to learn and work hard, but for an 18-year-old, that was a special performance."

His spell at United hasn’t exactly covered Sancho in glory, so a fresh start is perhaps required for him to return to the form that saw the Englishman secure a move to the Premier League in the first place.

Is Chelsea the right team for him? Only time will tell.