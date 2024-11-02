A "superb" Newcastle United player is reportedly the subject of strong interest from another Premier League team, with Chelsea now preparing an offer for him.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with plenty of potential signings in recent days, with Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto one player who has been mentioned as a target for Eddie Howe. The 23-year-old has scored 49 goals in 141 appearances for the Brazilian side.

Meanwhile, Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade has also emerged as a possible option for Newcastle in one of the upcoming transfer windows, with Liverpool also thought to be providing competition for his signature, as they look to strengthen their own defensive depth.

A rumour suggesting another signing from another Brazilian club has also emerged, with Sao Paulo winger William Gomes linked with a switch to the Magpies. Known for his dribbling ability, talks are said to have taken place over the move, with the 18-year-old likely seen as a long-term addition.

Should Alexander Isak move on at any point in the near future, a top-quality replacement will be required, and Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has been backed to come in and fill the void that the Swede would leave. Current manager Luis Enrique doesn't see him as an important part of his plans.

Chelsea preparing offer for Newcastle hero

According to a report from Spain, Chelsea are readying an offer for Newcastle hero Isak, as they look to prise him away from St James' Park.

The Blues are willing to pay £63m for the services of the 25-year-old, who has been one of the Magpies' most influential figures since arriving from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. It isn't stated if a January or summer move is preferred.

Of all the players that Howe would likely not want to lose moving forward, Isak must be right near the top of the list, considering he is one of the Premier League's most feared attacking players. The Sweden superstar has scored 38 goals in 76 appearances for Newcastle, with his one-in-two ratio highly impressive, while Alan Shearer has made it clear what he thinks of him.

"Isak got up and running again. His whole game is really, really top notch. His runs are superb. If you just watch how clever he is when he doesn't get the first pass played in, he then goes behind a defender to come back in and bend his run to make sure that he is onside, then he can make a really clever finish."

With Newcastle languishing in 12th place in the table going into the weekend action, and Chelsea looking promising under Enzo Maresca, there could be concern from Magpies supporters about Isak's head being turned by a move to Stamford Bridge.

He would represent an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, so it is easy to see why the west Londoners would be keen on snapping him up, but hopefully, the St James' star still sees his future at his current club for plenty more years to come.