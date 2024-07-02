New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been tasked with leading the Blues back towards a first Premier League title since the 2016/17 season but will face a tricky job of dislodging Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

The club haven’t looked convincing over the past couple of campaigns, with Maresca needing to galvanise the current crop of players if they are to end their drought without a league title this season.

However, despite the huge influx of signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club back in 2022, the new boss is looking to make his own mark on the squad by completing numerous additions to close the gap created by the blue half of Manchester.

Tosin Adarabioyo has already completed his move to Stamford Bridge, with midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also arriving at the club following the Italian’s appointment earlier this summer.

Despite the reinforcements in midfield and defence, Maresca is also looking to bolster his forward line, with the club set to re-enter negotiations for one player after seemingly walking away from the deal.

Chelsea set to re-enter negotiations for talented youngster

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea could be set to offer a huge deal to Atheltic Bilbao for the services of young winger Nico Williams. They have allegedly made a move via an intermediary to try and sign the player.

The Blues have previously registered interest in the 21-year-old, but it was reported that the club walked away from any potential deal, with Chelsea exploring other potential alternatives for the left-hand side.

However, the report states that they are set to battle Barcelona for the forward, offering Williams a deal that would see him double his salary - a figure that Hansi Flick’s side would fail to match given their recent financial issues.

Williams is said to have a €58m (£49m) release clause in his current deal with Bilbao, a bargain given his form last season, which could allow the club to forget about one player they’ve been targeting in recent weeks.

Why Williams would be the perfect Anthony Gordon alternative

With Newcastle battling to stay within the confines of the Premier League’s PSR rules, Eddie Howe’s side had to part ways with numerous players to avoid a points deduction during the 2024/25 season.

As a result, Chelsea tested the waters, registering interest in winger Anthony Gordon, but no deal was ever agreed for the 23-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues could still reignite a move for the England international, however, given the stats produced by Gordon and Williams, it’s clear that Maresca’s side would be signing a better talent should they go with the Spaniard.

Although he produced fewer combined goals and assists last season, Williams has dominated with his all-round play, completing more progressive carries and take-ons than the Magpies forward.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

How Williams & Gordon compare in 2023/24 Statistics Williams Gordon Games 31 35 Goals & assists 16 21 Progressive carries 143 138 Take-ons 86 54 Take-on percentage 45% 41% Aerial duels won 47% 35% Stats via FBref

The “incredible” talent, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also has a higher take-on success rate, whilst also winning more aerial duels than Gordon - demonstrating his all-round dominance of the former Everton star.

Whilst he would be a costly addition, the Spain international would improve the Blues’ forward line tenfold, allowing Maresca to have a fighting chance of edging the club closer to a return to Champions League football.

He has the ability and potential to be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge for many years to come, with the club desperately needing to continue the pattern of signing youngsters who have the potential to develop into world-class talents.