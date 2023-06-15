An update has emerged on Chelsea and their plans to improve the quality of their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea?

According to The Times, the Blues are ready to register their interest in signing Paris St-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe if he becomes available in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the French international has told his current club that he will not be extending his current contract beyond 2024, which means that the dazzling attacker is set to be a free agent at the end of next season.

PSG are unwilling to lose him for nothing next year and will, therefore, be open to cashing in on the former Monaco starlet if there is no chance of the 24-year-old putting pen to paper on an extension, which could open the door for Mauricio Pochettino to swoop in.

How would Kylian Mbappe fit in at Chelsea?

The Chelsea boss could finally replace Eden Hazard for the club by snapping up the speedy Frenchman, who is valued at €136m (£116m) by FootballTransfers, as he could slot in on the left side of the manager's attack.

Since the Belgian international left Stamford Bridge, no winger has scored (15) or assisted (16) as many goals as he did in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign. Mason Mount's tally of 11 goals and ten assists in 2021/22 is the closest any midfielder has come to replicating those numbers.

Hazard, who plundered 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 outings for the Blues, was a mercurial talent on the left wing, one that was able to cut inside onto his favoured right foot with devastating effect over the course of several years.

Mbappe, who was described as an "alien" by Poland international Piotr Zielinski, is a player with the quality to have a similar, and potentially greater, impact in the Premier League for Chelsea.

The PSG no.7 struck 29 times and created 17 'big chances' for his teammates in Ligue 1 in 32 outings during the 2022/23 campaign. This came after the "electric" whiz - as he was dubbed by journalist Matt Lawton - racked up 28 goals and 17 assists in the French top-flight a season earlier.

These statistics suggest that the 2018 World Cup winner, who can play off the left and through the middle, has the ability, both in terms of scoring and creating goals, to be a Hazard-like figure for Pochettino at Chelsea.

Therefore, Mbappe could be a sensational addition to the squad and one that could elevate the club's attack next season in a way that has not been seen since the Belgian magician completed his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.