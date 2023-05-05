Chelsea are enduring one of their worst seasons in recent memory as the prospect of playing European is almost out of the equation, and they are closer to the relegation zone than the top six.

Since Thomas Tuchel’s abrupt sacking, both Graham Potter and Frank Lampard have failed to find the solution to revive this horribly out-of-sorts club.

In particular, watching the Blues attack has been an uneasy experience as their array of offensive talent has been unable to show any consistent creative spark.

One player who has criminally underperformed is Christian Pulisic who looks set for a departure from Stamford Bridge.

What has gone wrong for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

The American is having a nightmarish campaign, having only recorded one goal and two assists in 27 appearances, whilst being dismally ranked as the 27th-worst Blues player in the league.

The former Borussia Dortmund man seems to have lost all motivation and wasn’t even included in the matchday squad against Arsenal.

However, Chelsea Joe Cole has defended the £150k-per-week man’s patchy form and said: "He's a super talented footballer. He's won the Champions League with Chelsea and he played a big part by scoring important goals. It's just, I feel sorry for Christian the amount of injuries he's got. It's really stopped his development.

"I think he needs to find his happiness again in a Chelsea shirt. It's very difficult and there's always competition. There are 31 players playing in the Chelsea squad, world-class players a lot of them. He has to find his rhythm again."

However, for a player that has been in West London since 2019 and approaching the prime of his career, it is difficult to justify such wretched performances.

This view was echoed by Jamie Carragher, who delivered a damning indictment of the forward.

He said: “I don’t think he’s good enough to play for Chelsea. I think he’s been there for a few years now. I think he’s had enough opportunities.

“To play week in, week out and make a difference for one of the best teams in the world, he’s not good enough for that right now.

“I’ve said before, I think he’s got great ability. Some of those things I’ve seen him do for Chelsea, the goals he’s scored. But it’s not consistent enough, and he gets injured quite a lot.”

These words have stemmed because of a lengthy run of poor performances, having hardly been too much better last term with eight goals in 38 outings.

The squad must be trimmed this summer and with the star linked to a range of clubs including Manchester United, an exit in the coming weeks looks like a serious possibility that would be best for both parties.