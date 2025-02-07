Chelsea chiefs have seemingly pulled a dramatic U-turn over one player's future at the club, with manager Enzo Maresca and co now ready to sell him for a "significant profit" heading into the summer window.

Chelsea players facing uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge

João Félix, Carney Chukwuemeka, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga and Ben Chilwell joined the host of other senior Chelsea players currently away on loan, with Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga also on temporary spells of their own.

All the aforementioned crop face very uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge, and BlueCo will have plenty of work to do in trimming Maresca's bloated squad when they all return from their spells away from Cobham.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

However, one player who actually has a route mapped out for him at Chelsea is Strasbourg loanee Andrey Santos.

The 20-year-old has dazzled on a temporary stint in Ligue 1 - bagging eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions - with Santos even attracting interest from Bayern Munich as a result.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are planning to make Santos a "key" player next season, while GiveMeSport reported this week that they will not entertain any summer offers for the Brazilian.

Santos has been lavished with his praise for his performances this season, with a section of Chelsea supporters even pleading for him to be recalled in January.

Chelsea pull U-turn over Andrey Santos with Maresca ready to sell

However, according to TEAMtalk, who have news contrary to recent reports, Chelsea have pulled a U-turn over Santos' future behind-the-scenes.

Surprisingly, the outlet claims that they're actually ready to sell him if they can make a "significant profit", despite being impressed with his performances in France. They're said to be open to doing business with interested clubs, and while there is a chance Maresca could still use him in the first-team, Stamford Bridge chiefs view him as a "pure profit" player.

It remains to be seen if more news outlets echo the update in this latest report, but a large section of Chelsea fans will be disappointed given Santos' exceptional 2024/2025 campaign.

“Andrey is going to have a magnificent career. You forget how young some of them are," said Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior, who has selected Santos to captain the side.

“Andrey plays like he’s 32. I call him Dunga (after Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning captain): he’s Brazilian, but he doesn’t play like one. He’s so smart and his stats are through the roof, in terms of scoring goals, winning duels. He’s going to have an outstanding career.”