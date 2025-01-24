Chelsea are seriously pursuing a £12.6 million signing, and have been within the last few days, as the club look to replace a "big" player in Enzo Maresca's squad.

Chelsea tipped to green-light host of January exits

Renato Veiga most recently sealed a loan move to Juventus, and many more are being tipped to follow the Portugal international out of Chelsea's exit door by deadline day on February 3rd.

Veiga's desire was to play as a centre-back, and the former FC Basel star has been granted his wish, as he's expected to be deployed by Thiago Motta in the heart of Juve's defence rather than at full-back.

Alongside the 21-year-old, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell could all depart Stamford Bridge in the coming days, according to various reports.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

Dewsbury-Hall and Chukwuemeka are attracting interest from West Ham, while it is believed Nkunku has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. Chelsea have been looking to offload Chilwell since way before the January window opened (Simon Phillips), so he's another one to watch when it comes to outgoings.

Meanwhile, former Inter Milan gem and Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is attracting serious interest from Serie A as well, with Lazio convinced they can strike a deal for the 22-year-old after making a £10 million bid.

Called "very big" and "physically strong" by Maresca in terms of stature, Casadei hasn't exactly been a mainstay under the tactician, and it appears a move back to his homeland is firmly on the cards.

Chelsea pushing for Cesare Casadei replacement in Reda Belahyane

According to Sky Sports transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, writing on his personal website, Chelsea already have their eyes on a replacement for Casadei in Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane.

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

The Morocco international is a mainstay of Verona's midfield, impressing with convincing displays this season, and Di Marzio writes that Chelsea are pushing hard for the signing of Belahyane - who'd cost around £12.6 million.

Di Marzio writes that this has occurred within the last few days, and as soon as Casadei's future is 100 per cent resolved, they'll swiftly move on to a deal for Belahyane.after identifying the African as his ideal replacement.