Chelsea have started fast in the summer transfer window, and are looking to have their squad ready for pre-season under Enzo Maresca.

One area of the pitch being heavily linked for reinforcement is the wide areas, where Maresca likes to have his 1v1 specialist wingers, such as Stephy Mavididi and Adbul Fatuwu who he had at Leicester City.

And following suit from last summer, Chelsea were reportedly in again for Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, who is now set to join Bayern Munich, and has many Chelsea fans angered as they lose out on their number one target.

Chelsea's Olise alternative

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are now set to push for Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, after Olise decided to make the switch to Bayern Munich over the Premier League club.

Williams has started both games for Spain so far at EURO 2024, and has impressed in those games, coming off the back of a sparkling campaign for Athletic Bilbao.

However, Williams has recently said "I'm very happy at Athletic", and having just signed a new deal, it wouldn't be easy to convince the Spaniard to jump ship.

How Williams compares to Olise

Both Williams and Olise thrive in the dribbling and carrying aspects of the game, both possessing a key blend of pace, agility, and ball control to beat their man 1v1.

Olise being a slightly more controlled dribbler, slowing the pace down to manipulate the ball in the way he wants, produces a high level of successful take-ons at 2.82 per 90, and 4.8 progressive carries per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Compared to Williams who is more of a maverick dribbler, using that speed and ability to change direction at pace to beat his man. The Spain international completes 3.42 successful take-ons per 90, and 5.69 progressive carries per 90, bettering Olise in both of these metrics.

Both players have also had impressive G/A seasons for their respective sides, with Olise scoring ten goals, and providing six assists in his 19 appearances. Meanwhile, Williams scored eight goals, but provided 19 assists for Athletic, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

Olise comes out on top in the creative metrics, producing 5.79 shot-creating actions per 90, making 5.51 progressive passes per 90, and making 2.54 key passes per 90. Williams in comparison, creates 4.81 shot-creating actions per 90, makes 2.62 progressive passes, and makes 1.87 key passes.

These metrics show a difference in their preferred skillsets, Olise opting for more creative passes to impact the game, whilst Williams is slightly more direct with his dribbling, looking to beat his man and deliver the ball or get a shot off.

Olise also has a better track record of scoring goals, starting to make cutting inside on his left foot for a far post curler one of his trademark moves, scoring 0.64 non-penalty goals per 90, and taking 3.95 shots per 90.

Both players offer that spark from wide areas, Olise often operating from the right side for Crystal Palace, and Williams often operating from the opposite side for Athletic Bilbao. However, the Spanish "pace demon" - as he was described by Arsenal podcaster Adam Keys - can play on both the left and right, utilising his qualities on either side.