Chelsea are monitoring Real Madrid Castilla starlet Rafa Marin ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Rafa Marin?

Marin is a centre-back who currently plies his trade at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium having graduated from his club’s academy to get promoted to Real Madrid Castilla - Real's B side - back in 2021, where he’s been a regular feature ever since.

The Spain youth international played 3,510 minutes of football last season which was about 400 more than any other member of Raul’s squad, as per Transfermarkt, and his consistent performances, playing 90 minutes in every single match, appear to have caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues will be in the market for defensive reinforcements having lost Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal, and the 21-year-old could be available for a cut-price with his contract expiring next summer, something which has alerted chiefs at Stamford Bridge.

Are Chelsea signing Marin?

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Chelsea are “keeping close tabs” on Marin as they weigh up whether to make an official approach this summer. With Real Madrid Castilla recently having failed to achieve promotion to the third tier, the defender has made it his “aim to leave” this window, and should that be the case, he won’t “lack proposals”.

The Blues and RB Leipzig are the two clubs “paying the most attention” to their target, so this could be one to watch closely in the weeks ahead.

Chelsea and Pochettino will understandably be assessing the centre-back options that are out there, but Marin isn’t yet ready to make the required step up so Todd Boehly should avoid signing him unless it's for an absolutely minimal fee.

The youngster has made zero senior appearances for Real Madrid so whilst he’s been impressing in the youth setup, Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of his management team clearly don’t feel he’s at the stage of his career to take on the first-team challenge.

The 6 foot 2 colossus also wouldn’t provide any real versatility having only operated at left-back on six occasions throughout his career outside of his natural role so it would be extremely difficult for him to receive regular minutes when competition for places is so high.

Therefore, Chelsea should turn their attention towards defensive targets who have a lot more experience under their belt and have proven themselves at the highest level, so that they can meet the standard of quality that is likely to be expected of them under the new manager next season.